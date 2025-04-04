Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Top News»
  • Indian Markets React To Trump’s Tariffs Imposition: Here’s How It Immediately Influenced Across Major Sectors

Indian Markets React To Trump’s Tariffs Imposition: Here’s How It Immediately Influenced Across Major Sectors

The rupee weakened against the dollar, hovering around 85.69 amid market volatility. Trump's tariffs caused an immediate negative reaction in the Indian bourses, signaling concerns over their impact on the economy.

Indian Markets React To Trump’s Tariffs Imposition: Here’s How It Immediately Influenced Across Major Sectors

Indian Markets React To Trump’s Tariffs Imposition: Here's How It Immediately Influenced Across Major Sectors


Trump’s Tariffs: On April 2, President Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs on over 180 countries, placing India in the steep 26% tariff bracket. This is higher than the tariffs imposed on the European Union (20%), Japan (24%), and South Korea (25%), and marks a significant setback for trade relations between India and the US. China, in contrast, faces a much steeper 54% tariff. The announcement, dubbed ‘Liberation Day,’ also introduced a 10% baseline tariff on all goods entering the US. However, the reciprocal tariffs are set at half the rate that other countries impose on US exports. This decision has raised concerns in India, particularly within sectors such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, which are vulnerable to these new trade barriers. Experts warn that this move could create volatility in the markets and economic challenges for India unless the two countries can negotiate more favorable terms in upcoming trade talks.

Trump’s Tariffs Effected Indian Stock Market

The Indian market reacted sharply and immediately. The BSE Sensex dropped over 500 points, and the Nifty50 fell below 23,200 within 15 minutes. Gift Nifty also dropped 1.5%, reflecting the negative sentiment. The rupee weakened against the dollar, hovering around 85.69 amid market volatility. Trump’s tariffs caused an immediate negative reaction in the Indian bourses, signaling concerns over their impact on the economy.

Key Sectors That Are Under Trump’s Tariffs Impact

Pharmaceuticals

The pharmaceutical sector, contributing $12.2 billion to Indian exports, has escaped immediate tariffs, benefiting major companies. Analysts like Bernstein and CLSA expect limited short-term impact, Jefferies believes the near-term impact will be minimal but warns that broader tariffs could drive up US-based generic pharma stocks. While the sector is currently exempt, analysts are cautious about potential future changes to the tariffs. As pharma stocks had already factored in a 10% tariff. Companies with significant US revenue exposure include:

  • Syngene (68%)
  • Gland Pharma (54%)
  • Biocon (50%)
  • Zydus Life (45%)
  • Dr. Reddy’s (43%)
  • Piramal Pharma (41%)
  • Lupin (35%)
  • Sun Pharma (30%)
  • Cipla (28%)
  • Alkem (20%)
  • Nifty Pharma rose by 2.73%.

Auto Industry

The automotive sector, which contributes around 3% of India’s total exports to the US, is likely to face challenges due to the new tariffs. Stocks of automakers like Tata Motors and Samvardhana Motherson may be affected. Shares of leading US and Asian automakers also dropped following the announcement. The impact was felt on Nifty Auto, which fell by 0.64%. This could result in higher production costs and reduced competitiveness for Indian auto exports in the US market.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

IT Sector

Nifty IT fell over 3% following Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, driven by concerns over a looming recession and reduced discretionary spending. Analysts downgraded the sector to equal-weight due to growing risks of a US recession. The sector’s vulnerability to these economic pressures, including potential cuts in IT spending, has led to negative sentiment among investors. With recession fears mounting, the IT industry faces significant challenges, reflecting broader market concerns about the US economy’s impact on Indian exports.

Manufacturing and General Exports

Exporters outside pharmaceuticals and automobiles will face challenges under the 26% tariff, affecting competitiveness and slowing growth. Sectors like iron and steel, electronics hardware, machinery, gems and jewelry, and refined petroleum products are most vulnerable. Macquarie estimates a 50 basis point hit on GDP due to these tariffs.

Other top exports under the effect:

  • Machinery (15.6%)

  • Gems & Jewelry (11.5%)

  • Machinery for nuclear reactors (8.1%)

  • Refined petroleum products (5.5%)

These are the sectors that have shown an immediate reaction to the imposition of tariffs by Trump.

Also Read: India’s Agricultural Sector May Escape Major Losses From Trump’s Tariffs- Here’s How

Filed under

BSE Effect of trumps tariff on Indian stock market Indian Stock Market latest share market updates NSE stock market news India Trump's tariff

For years, the bright red

‘Make America Go Away’: Spin Off Of MAGA Caps Gain Traction In Canada
PM Modi Meets Myanmar’s

PM Modi Meets Myanmar’s Senior General Amid BIMSTEC Summit
India’s Gems & Jeweller

India’s Gems And Jewellery Industry Faces Disruption Due To Trump’s 27% Tariff
For four decades, Young

Why Are Americans Dyeing Potatoes And Onions Ahead Of Easter?
newsx

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Reported Detention Of A Journalist In Assam
newsx

Supreme Court Halts Tree Felling In Kancha Gachibowli Amid Growing Protests Over Biodiversity Threat
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Make America Go Away’: Spin Off Of MAGA Caps Gain Traction In Canada

‘Make America Go Away’: Spin Off Of MAGA Caps Gain Traction In Canada

PM Modi Meets Myanmar’s Senior General Amid BIMSTEC Summit

PM Modi Meets Myanmar’s Senior General Amid BIMSTEC Summit

India’s Gems And Jewellery Industry Faces Disruption Due To Trump’s 27% Tariff

India’s Gems And Jewellery Industry Faces Disruption Due To Trump’s 27% Tariff

Why Are Americans Dyeing Potatoes And Onions Ahead Of Easter?

Why Are Americans Dyeing Potatoes And Onions Ahead Of Easter?

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Reported Detention Of A Journalist In Assam

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Reported Detention Of A Journalist In Assam

Entertainment

BTS’ Jin Travels Over 6 Hours To Volunteer At South Korea’s Wildfire Relief Centre For Victims; Internet Says ‘Not A Single Day Of Regret’

BTS’ Jin Travels Over 6 Hours To Volunteer At South Korea’s Wildfire Relief Centre For

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture