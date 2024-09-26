Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
we-woman

India’s Golden Moment At the Chess Olympiad: The Grandmasters Speak

India’s chess journey, from its ancient origins to recent Olympiad successes, showcases a profound legacy that continues to inspire. The achievements of Indian players reflect not only their dedication and skill but also the bright future of chess in India. (Read more below)

India’s Golden Moment At the Chess Olympiad: The Grandmasters Speak

Chess, a game of strategy and intellect, boasts a rich history that spans centuries, with roots tracing back to ancient India. This article explores the origins of chess in India, its evolution, and the significance of the Chess Olympiad, highlighting India’s participation and performance over the years.

India’s Triumph at the Chess Olympiad

The legacy of India’s chess players reached new heights at the 45th International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad held in Budapest, where the Indian teams clinched gold medals in both the men’s and women’s events.

In addition to their team successes, India secured four individual gold medals as the tournament concluded in the Hungarian capital on Sunday. Indian players not only inspire future generations of chess enthusiasts but also embody the spirit of excellence that defines Indian chess today.

In an Exclusive Interview with NewsX

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi spoke about the humbling experience of meeting the Prime Minister. He said, “Winning gold at the Olympiad has been a dream come true. I’m looking forward to the Global Chess League in London, where I’ll compete against great players like Magnus Carlsen and Vishy Anand.”

Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi reflected on the team’s remarkable performance, achieving an unprecedented 21 out of 22 points. He emphasized the historic nature of their achievement and the lessons learned from previous competitions like the Asian Games, stating, “This performance is likely unrepeatable, and the unity built since the Asian Games contributed significantly to our success.”

Tania Sachdev expressed pride in the historic double gold win, highlighting the emotional impact of receiving the gold medal while hearing the national anthem. She noted, “This victory showcases India’s growing dominance in chess and inspires the younger generation, who are the future of the game.”

Chennai’s Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa shared his excitement, saying, “Winning two gold medals at this Olympiad is an amazing feeling. We worked hard while balancing other competitions and rest. I want to keep improving my game for my country.”

Origins of Chess in India

Chess is believed to have originated in India during the Gupta Empire around the 6th century AD. Known as ‘Chaturanga,’ this strategic board game represented four divisions of the military: infantry, cavalry, elephants, and chariots, corresponding to the modern chess pieces (pawn, knight, bishop, and rook, respectively).

Chaturanga spread to Persia, where it became known as ‘Shah Mat,’ meaning ‘the king is dead.’ From Persia, it traveled to the Arab world and subsequently to Europe, where it underwent further evolution into the chess we know today.

India’s chess journey, from its ancient origins to recent Olympiad successes, showcases a profound legacy that continues to inspire. The achievements of Indian players reflect not only their dedication and skill but also the bright future of chess in India.

