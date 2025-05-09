Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
IndiGo Cancels Flights To 11 Indian Cities Amid India-Pakistan Tensions; Airports Tighten Security

As tensions rise along the India-Pakistan border, low-cost carrier IndiGo has cancelled all its flights to and from eleven Indian cities until midnight on May 10. The airline confirmed the update via its official X handle, citing precautionary measures due to the escalating situation. The cancelled destinations include Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, […]

As tensions rise along the India-Pakistan border, low-cost carrier IndiGo has cancelled all its flights to and from eleven Indian cities until midnight on May 10. The airline confirmed the update via its official X handle, citing precautionary measures due to the escalating situation.

The cancelled destinations include Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Rajkot. IndiGo has assured passengers that it will continue sharing official updates and assist with travel rescheduling as needed.

Following this, Mumbai International Airport issued a public advisory urging travelers to prepare for longer wait times due to increased security checks. While operations continue at the airport, passengers have been asked to arrive early and cooperate with security personnel to ensure smooth boarding.

“Passengers are advised to plan ahead and reach the airport well in advance to avoid delays,” the advisory stated. It also emphasized that the safety and convenience of travelers is the top priority, and warned against circulating or acting on unverified information.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Airport also recommended that travelers stay tuned to social media platforms for real-time updates and confirm details directly with their respective airlines.

Multiple airlines have joined the alert effort. Akasa Airlines, in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), said:

“Travel Update: Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, we request you to reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure… All passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks before boarding.” (As quoted by CNN)

The airline also asked passengers to carry valid government-approved photo IDs and restrict cabin baggage to one handbag weighing up to 7 kg. Akasa encouraged online check-in via its official website or app to save time and reduce crowding at counters.

SpiceJet issued a similar advisory through social media, asking passengers to be at the airport at least three hours before departure.

“Travel Update: In light of enhanced security measures across all airports, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure,” (as quoted by CNN).

These advisories come after the Pakistan army reportedly violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri, Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Karnah sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, raising concerns of further escalation.

As security across India’s air travel infrastructure tightens, airlines continue to prioritize passenger safety while attempting to minimize disruptions.

