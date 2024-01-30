IndiGo Flight to Baku Takes Off Without ATC Clearances, Pilots Grounded

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aviation regulatory body, has suspended a pilot for reportedly taking off the Baku-bound IndiGo plane without proper Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) clearances.

The DGCA is investigating an incident where an IndiGo plane bound for Baku departed without ATC clearances. A senior DGCA official stated that the pilot of flight 6E-1803 had been grounded during the investigation.

“The pilots of IndiGo’s January 29, 2024, Delhi-Baku flight (6E 1803) have been removed from flying duty as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) investigates whether they took off without the required air traffic control (ATC) clearance,” the DGCA mentioned.

The flight took off at approximately 7:38 p.m. on January 29. IndiGo has stated that they are conducting an investigation, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

“With reference to reports around IndiGo flight 6E 1803 operating between Delhi and Baku on January 28, 2024, the incident is currently under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken as necessary,” mentioned IndiGo in a statement.