Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Instagram Down? Users Report Issues With App

Thousands of users in both the UK and US are facing difficulties with sending messages on Instagram. Many users have turned to competing social media platforms like X to express their dissatisfaction with the ongoing problems.

Instagram Down? Users Report Issues With App

Thousands of users in both the UK and US are facing difficulties with sending messages on Instagram.

According to reports from Downdetector, the issues began at 11 AM today. Users have indicated that nearly 80% are having trouble accessing the app, with additional problems related to sharing and uploading messages.

Instagram users express dissatisfaction

Downdetector also indicates a significant increase in reports of  issues, which seem to be rising rapidly. Many users have turned to competing social media platforms like X to express their dissatisfaction with the ongoing problems.

One user, remarked that the app was not functioning, making it impossible for them to send messages. Another user, questioned whether she was alone in being unable to send messages on the platform.

Other reported issues include difficulties in accessing direct messages (DMs).

Instagram fifth most visited website globall

A frustrated user on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressed that they were not intentionally ignoring direct messages, emphasizing that Instagram was down.

Instagram ranks as the fifth most visited website globally, following Google, YouTube, Facebook, and Wikipedia. Any service disruption significantly impacts global communication.

Additionally, it is the sixth most searched term on Google, boasting a search volume of 414 million. About 20.3% of all active internet users engage with Instagram daily, spending an average of 33.9 minutes on the platform. The countries with the highest number of  users include India, the United States, Brazil, Indonesia, and Turkey, while the UK has approximately 33.1 million users on the platform.

Global outage impacts hundreds of users

On October 15, a significant outage disrupted Facebook and Instagram, affecting thousands of users across the US.

At its height, over 12,000 incidents of problems with Facebook were reported, along with more than 5,000 reports concerning Instagram.

Earlier this year, a global outage impacted hundreds of thousands of Facebook and Instagram users for more than two hours due to a technical issue. According to Downdetector, this incident saw over 550,000 reports of disruptions for Facebook and approximately 92,000 for Instagram at its peak.

Read More: What Is China’s Shenzhou-19 Space Mission?

Filed under

Instagram Instagram DM Instagram down Instagram messages Instagram Outage Instagram problem Instagram users
Advertisement

Also Read

Throwing A Diwali Bash? These Kolkata-Style Masala Chips Will Keep Your Guests Coming Back For More!

Throwing A Diwali Bash? These Kolkata-Style Masala Chips Will Keep Your Guests Coming Back For...

India And China Near Completion Of Troop Disengagement In Eastern Ladakh: Defence Sources

India And China Near Completion Of Troop Disengagement In Eastern Ladakh: Defence Sources

8 Eco-Friendly Diwali Tips To Reduce Air Pollution And Safeguard Health

8 Eco-Friendly Diwali Tips To Reduce Air Pollution And Safeguard Health

Akshay Kumar Has Donated Rs 1 Crore To Ayodhya For An Unusual Reason- Check Here!

Akshay Kumar Has Donated Rs 1 Crore To Ayodhya For An Unusual Reason- Check Here!

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Charged By ED in Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Charged By ED in Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Has Donated Rs 1 Crore To Ayodhya For An Unusual Reason- Check Here!

Akshay Kumar Has Donated Rs 1 Crore To Ayodhya For An Unusual Reason- Check Here!

Akshay Kumar Donates ₹1 Crore For Monkey Welfare In Ayodhya: A Diwali Tribute

Akshay Kumar Donates ₹1 Crore For Monkey Welfare In Ayodhya: A Diwali Tribute

Robert Downey Jr Is Unhappy Over AI Usage And Deepfakes In Hollywood

Robert Downey Jr Is Unhappy Over AI Usage And Deepfakes In Hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight, Fans Say, ‘Glad It Was Heath Ledger’

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight,

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Advertisement

Lifestyle

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox