Instagram Down? Users Report Issues With App

Thousands of users in both the UK and US are facing difficulties with sending messages on Instagram. Many users have turned to competing social media platforms like X to express their dissatisfaction with the ongoing problems.

According to reports from Downdetector, the issues began at 11 AM today. Users have indicated that nearly 80% are having trouble accessing the app, with additional problems related to sharing and uploading messages.

Instagram users express dissatisfaction

Downdetector also indicates a significant increase in reports of issues, which seem to be rising rapidly. Many users have turned to competing social media platforms like X to express their dissatisfaction with the ongoing problems.

One user, remarked that the app was not functioning, making it impossible for them to send messages. Another user, questioned whether she was alone in being unable to send messages on the platform.

Other reported issues include difficulties in accessing direct messages (DMs).

Instagram fifth most visited website globally

A frustrated user on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressed that they were not intentionally ignoring direct messages, emphasizing that Instagram was down.

Instagram ranks as the fifth most visited website globally, following Google, YouTube, Facebook, and Wikipedia. Any service disruption significantly impacts global communication.

Additionally, it is the sixth most searched term on Google, boasting a search volume of 414 million. About 20.3% of all active internet users engage with Instagram daily, spending an average of 33.9 minutes on the platform. The countries with the highest number of users include India, the United States, Brazil, Indonesia, and Turkey, while the UK has approximately 33.1 million users on the platform.

Global outage impacts hundreds of users

On October 15, a significant outage disrupted Facebook and Instagram, affecting thousands of users across the US.

At its height, over 12,000 incidents of problems with Facebook were reported, along with more than 5,000 reports concerning Instagram.

Earlier this year, a global outage impacted hundreds of thousands of Facebook and Instagram users for more than two hours due to a technical issue. According to Downdetector, this incident saw over 550,000 reports of disruptions for Facebook and approximately 92,000 for Instagram at its peak.

