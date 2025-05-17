Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
Is Liv Morgan Ready To Return To WWE After Finishing Her First Major Movie?

Liv Morgan wraps up filming for “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo” with director Takashi Miike in Japan and is expected to make her WWE return as early as this Monday on RAW.

WWE superstar Liv Morgan is all set for a comeback to the ring after completing the shoot for her upcoming film, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, in Japan. Morgan, who has been off WWE television for the past few months, is now reportedly back in the United States and could return as early as this Monday night on RAW.

According to PWInsider, Morgan has wrapped up filming her scenes for the movie, which is directed by legendary Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike. Sources from the film’s production praised Morgan’s performance, calling it her most significant dramatic role yet. She “absolutely crushed” her scenes, said one insider, adding that she was a “complete natural on set.”

The film, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, marks a major leap in Morgan’s acting career. While she previously appeared in the Chucky TV series, this is her first major movie role under an internationally acclaimed director. Miike himself shared his excitement, stating, “A team of incredibly talented actors and crew has gathered in Tokyo. Now I’m about to throw a fastball straight down the middle of your strike zone – no tricks, no gimmicks. Get ready for the ride with us.”

Morgan’s work on the film reportedly ended by May 16, and she returned to the U.S. by May 17. Her return to WWE is expected to align with the storyline build-up for Money in the Bank, according to Fightful Select. Fans are eagerly anticipating her return to the squared circle, especially after such a notable stint in acting.

This successful transition from wrestling to acting is being seen as a milestone in Morgan’s career. Her dedication and natural talent have impressed both the film crew and wrestling insiders alike. The WWE Universe may not have to wait long before seeing her back in action.

Liv Morgan’s return could bring a fresh storyline and energy to the women’s division, especially with major events like Money in the Bank on the horizon.

newsx

