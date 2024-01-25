Jagadish Shettar Returns to BJP

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar, who switched to Congress before the 2023 legislative elections, returned to the BJP on Thursday. Shettar rejoined in the presence of prominent BJP leaders, including former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Union Minister Bhupender Singh Yadav. Expressing his reasons for returning, Shettar mentioned discussions and the BJP workers’ request. He affirmed his belief in Narendra Modi becoming PM again. Speculation about his return had circulated, with Congress attributing it to BJP’s leadership crisis. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah expressed unawareness of Shettar’s move, recalling Shettar’s earlier claim of disrespect by BJP. Shettar had joined Congress in April 2023, citing BJP’s denial of a ticket and alleged conspiracy against him. BJP had assured him a significant role in Delhi, as per Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Shettar’s return was welcomed by BJP, fulfilling BS Yediyurappa’s previous statement.

The former Karnataka CM’s induction into Congress had taken place in the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka state Congress president DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Siddaramaiah.

During that time Kharge said, “Though he was in RSS and Jana Sangha, he’s a non-controversial person. We have worked together.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had mentioned that BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised Shettar a big post in Delhi.