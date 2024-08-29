Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Eliminates Three Terrorists in Kupwara

The Indian Army on Thursday successfully eliminated three terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhal and Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir. “Credible inputs were received from intelligence agencies, which was further corroborated by J-K Police regarding likely infiltration attempts from these areas. Based on the inputs, troops of the […]

“Credible inputs were received from intelligence agencies, which was further corroborated by J-K Police regarding likely infiltration attempts from these areas. Based on the inputs, troops of the Indian Army, JKP and BSF laid ambushes on likely infiltration routes in both Machhal and Tangdhar sector,” as per an official press release.

At approximately 8 PM, the ambush teams in the Machhal sector observed the movement of terrorists through thick foliage, approximately 600 meters on their side of LoC.

The infiltrating terrorists were challenged and immediately an intense exchange of fire ensued. Meanwhile, in Tangdhar sector also, at approx 9 PM, there was an exchange of fire between security forces and infiltrating terrorists approximately 100 meters on their side of the LoC. Both sectors witnessed heavy exchange of fire.

In this firefight, two terrorists were eliminated in the Machhal sector and one in the Tangdhar sector.

This successful intelligence-based operation is yet another example of the close synergy between the Indian Army, JKP and BSF and also underscores the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to ensure the sanctity of the LoC and the robust counter-infiltration posture towards maintaining peace in Kashmir Valley.

(With ANI Inputs)

