Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Top News»
  • Jammu Under Attack: Local Resident Expresses Support For Indian Forces Amid Border Tensions

Jammu Under Attack: Local Resident Expresses Support For Indian Forces Amid Border Tensions

The security situation along the LoC remains tense as Indian air defense systems successfully intercepted Pakistani drones attempting to cross into Indian territory last night.

Jammu Under Attack: Local Resident Expresses Support For Indian Forces Amid Border Tensions

Jammu Under Attack: Local Resident Expresses Support For Indian Forces Amid Border Tensions


A local resident from a border village in Jammu and Kashmir has expressed unwavering support for India’s security forces as tensions escalate along the Line of Control (LoC). His statement follows recent shelling by Pakistan, which caused significant damage to several shops in the area. “India is precise and strong when it is about its security and safety. If needed, we common people will work alongside the Army,” he said, reinforcing the resolve of residents to stand by their country’s defense efforts. The sentiment reflects the determination of locals to remain united with the Indian Armed Forces amid these challenging circumstances.

Pakistan’s Drone Threat Intercepted by Indian Air Defense

The security situation along the LoC remains tense as Indian air defense systems successfully intercepted Pakistani drones attempting to cross into Indian territory last night. This interception comes amid heightened concerns over border security and potential cross-border intrusions. The Indian Air Force continues to be on high alert, actively monitoring the skies for any further drone threats.

The interception of drones is seen as a significant development in countering aerial threats that have become more frequent along the border. The Indian military’s swift response underscores its preparedness to defend against such incursions and safeguard national security.

Damage To Shops Due To Pakistani Shelling

In addition to the aerial threats, residents of the border village have faced significant damage to their shops as a result of Pakistani shelling. The shelling has left many businesses in ruins, disrupting the livelihood of locals. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and coordinating relief efforts to help affected individuals.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite the damage, the resilience of local residents remains evident. Many have come forward to support their fellow villagers, showing solidarity during this challenging time. Local authorities have assured the public that necessary precautions and security measures will be taken to prevent further harm and to maintain the safety of civilians in the region.

Continued Vigilance By Indian Forces

The situation at the border remains fluid, with both local authorities and military units remaining on high alert. The recent interception of Pakistani drones, along with the shelling, highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by residents along the LoC. As tensions continue, the Indian forces are reinforcing their defensive measures to protect the region and its people from any further threats.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: FLOOD ALERT IN PAK: Gate Opened At Baglihar Dam On Chenab River In Jammu And Kashmir, Authorities Monitor Water Flow After Dam Gate Operation

Filed under

Operation Sindoor

newsx

Drone Attack Alert In Chandigarh: Air Force Issues Warning, Public Urged to Stay Indoors
Jammu Under Attack: Local

Jammu Under Attack: Local Resident Expresses Support For Indian Forces Amid Border Tensions
Pakistan shelling on civi

BREAKING: Damaged Walls, Broken Windows: Civilian Houses Damaged In Outer Jammu As Pakistan Continues Shelling
newsx

India Slams Pakistan Defence Minister’s ‘No Talks, Then Guns’ Warning as Desperation
newsx

Indian Army Gives Befitting Response to Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation Along LoC
FLOOD ALERT IN PAK: Gate

FLOOD ALERT IN PAK: Gate Opened At Baglihar Dam On Chenab River In Jammu And...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Drone Attack Alert In Chandigarh: Air Force Issues Warning, Public Urged to Stay Indoors

Drone Attack Alert In Chandigarh: Air Force Issues Warning, Public Urged to Stay Indoors

BREAKING: Damaged Walls, Broken Windows: Civilian Houses Damaged In Outer Jammu As Pakistan Continues Shelling

BREAKING: Damaged Walls, Broken Windows: Civilian Houses Damaged In Outer Jammu As Pakistan Continues Shelling

India Slams Pakistan Defence Minister’s ‘No Talks, Then Guns’ Warning as Desperation

India Slams Pakistan Defence Minister’s ‘No Talks, Then Guns’ Warning as Desperation

Indian Army Gives Befitting Response to Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation Along LoC

Indian Army Gives Befitting Response to Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation Along LoC

FLOOD ALERT IN PAK: Gate Opened At Baglihar Dam On Chenab River In Jammu And Kashmir, Authorities Monitor Water Flow After Dam Gate Operation

FLOOD ALERT IN PAK: Gate Opened At Baglihar Dam On Chenab River In Jammu And...

Entertainment

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media