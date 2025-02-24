Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Top News»
  • Jayalalithaa’s Legacy: Pioneering Policies That Transformed Tamil Nadu

Jayalalithaa’s Legacy: Pioneering Policies That Transformed Tamil Nadu

On her 77th birth anniversary, we look at Jayalalithaa’s impactful policies—from 69% reservation to banning lottery tickets and rainwater harvesting reforms.

Jayalalithaa’s Legacy: Pioneering Policies That Transformed Tamil Nadu


February 24 marks the birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, fondly known as “Amma” and the “Iron Lady” of Tamil Nadu politics. Born in 1948, Jayalalithaa emerged as a formidable leader in a political landscape rife with challenges. Rising through the ranks of the AIADMK, she became the state’s first woman Leader of the Opposition in 1989 and later led the party to four decisive victories in the Assembly elections of 1991, 2001, 2011, and 2016.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Achievements of Jayalalithaa’s Tenure

1. 69% Reservation in Tamil Nadu

One of Jayalalithaa’s most significant political achievements was securing 69% reservation in education and jobs for backward classes in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a resolution in 1993 to amend the Constitution for this purpose. In June 1994, Jayalalithaa personally met Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, urging the approval of the bill, which was later signed by President Shankar Dayal Sharma.

2. Rainwater Harvesting Revolution

In response to Tamil Nadu’s severe water crisis in 2000, Jayalalithaa introduced a mandatory rainwater harvesting scheme in 2001. The initiative, which required buildings and homes to implement rainwater collection systems, significantly improved groundwater levels across the state and became a model for other regions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

3. Nehru Stadium Renovation in Record Time

In 1992, the Tamil Nadu Football Association’s president, Viswanathan, requested Jayalalithaa to modernize the old stadium in Chennai. Within just 234 days, the Nehru Stadium was completely renovated, transforming it into a state-of-the-art venue for football and other sporting events.

4. Ban on Lottery Tickets

Jayalalithaa’s administration took a bold step in 2003 by banning the sale of lottery tickets in Tamil Nadu. The decision aimed to protect people from financial losses caused by excessive gambling, which had negatively impacted many families. The ban extended to lottery tickets from other states as well.

5. Guinness World Record for Women’s Health Camp

Under Jayalalithaa’s leadership, a large-scale health camp was conducted in Dharmapuri on International Women’s Day in 2014. The event set a Guinness World Record, with 2,037 women undergoing breast cancer screenings in a single day.

6. Making Tamil Mandatory in Schools

Ahead of the 2006 Assembly elections, Jayalalithaa’s government passed a law making Tamil a compulsory subject for all students up to the 10th standard in schools across the state.

7. Pioneering the Athikadavu-Avinasi Project

Jayalalithaa’s government was the first to allocate funds for the Athikadavu-Avinasi project, a major initiative aimed at improving water management in Tamil Nadu.

Even years after her passing, Jayalalithaa’s policies continue to influence Tamil Nadu’s development, and her leadership remains an inspiration in Indian politics.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth’s Special Tribute To Jayalalithaa On Her 77th Birth Anniversary—Here’s What Happened!

Filed under

AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa achievements Jayalalithaa birth anniversary

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three To Six Lakh Crores

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three...

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine