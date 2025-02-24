Jayalalithaa’s Legacy: Pioneering Policies That Transformed Tamil Nadu

On her 77th birth anniversary, we look at Jayalalithaa’s impactful policies—from 69% reservation to banning lottery tickets and rainwater harvesting reforms.

February 24 marks the birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, fondly known as “Amma” and the “Iron Lady” of Tamil Nadu politics. Born in 1948, Jayalalithaa emerged as a formidable leader in a political landscape rife with challenges. Rising through the ranks of the AIADMK, she became the state’s first woman Leader of the Opposition in 1989 and later led the party to four decisive victories in the Assembly elections of 1991, 2001, 2011, and 2016.

Key Achievements of Jayalalithaa’s Tenure

1. 69% Reservation in Tamil Nadu

One of Jayalalithaa’s most significant political achievements was securing 69% reservation in education and jobs for backward classes in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a resolution in 1993 to amend the Constitution for this purpose. In June 1994, Jayalalithaa personally met Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, urging the approval of the bill, which was later signed by President Shankar Dayal Sharma.

2. Rainwater Harvesting Revolution

In response to Tamil Nadu’s severe water crisis in 2000, Jayalalithaa introduced a mandatory rainwater harvesting scheme in 2001. The initiative, which required buildings and homes to implement rainwater collection systems, significantly improved groundwater levels across the state and became a model for other regions.

3. Nehru Stadium Renovation in Record Time

In 1992, the Tamil Nadu Football Association’s president, Viswanathan, requested Jayalalithaa to modernize the old stadium in Chennai. Within just 234 days, the Nehru Stadium was completely renovated, transforming it into a state-of-the-art venue for football and other sporting events.

4. Ban on Lottery Tickets

Jayalalithaa’s administration took a bold step in 2003 by banning the sale of lottery tickets in Tamil Nadu. The decision aimed to protect people from financial losses caused by excessive gambling, which had negatively impacted many families. The ban extended to lottery tickets from other states as well.

5. Guinness World Record for Women’s Health Camp

Under Jayalalithaa’s leadership, a large-scale health camp was conducted in Dharmapuri on International Women’s Day in 2014. The event set a Guinness World Record, with 2,037 women undergoing breast cancer screenings in a single day.

6. Making Tamil Mandatory in Schools

Ahead of the 2006 Assembly elections, Jayalalithaa’s government passed a law making Tamil a compulsory subject for all students up to the 10th standard in schools across the state.

7. Pioneering the Athikadavu-Avinasi Project

Jayalalithaa’s government was the first to allocate funds for the Athikadavu-Avinasi project, a major initiative aimed at improving water management in Tamil Nadu.

Even years after her passing, Jayalalithaa’s policies continue to influence Tamil Nadu’s development, and her leadership remains an inspiration in Indian politics.

