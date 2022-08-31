Jharkhand BJP demands NIA probe into Ankita Singh’s killing

- Advertisement -

BJP state president Deepak Prakash demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe the murder of Ankita Singh and the suspected links of an Islamic organization like Popular Front of India (PFI) behind the incident.

During a news conference at the BJP state headquarters, he made the demand. Two senior party leaders, Arti Kujur and Pradeep Verma, were among those present at the press conference.

Prakash justified the demand by claiming that the PFI has influence in Dumka, Pakur, and several districts of Santhal Pargana, and hence a relationship between the accused in the case, Shahrukh Hussain, and the PFI cannot be ruled out.

Previously, Prakash questioned the role of deputy police superintendent of the district Mohammed Noor Mustafa, claiming that he reduced the age of the accused while increasing the age of the victim, attempting to ensure that the accused receives the minimum punishment as in India, where juvenile and adult laws differ.

BJP state president Prakash has demanded that a FIR be filed against the deputy superintendent of police for planning a criminal conspiracy to protect a murder suspect.