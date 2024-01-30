Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, labeled 'absconding,' presides over a meeting in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren led a meeting with ministers from his ruling coalition on Tuesday, countering BJP claims that he was avoiding an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into a land scam case. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader was spotted leaving his Ranchi residence before the meeting, with images released by the Chief Minister’s Office. Officials from the ED had visited Soren’s Delhi residence on Monday, seizing assets but not locating him. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged Soren was on the run and suggested a plan to make his wife the Chief Minister. In response to a fresh summons, Soren stated he would provide his statement on January 31. He claimed the ED’s timing was politically motivated and aimed at disrupting his government. Section 144 CrPc was imposed within a 100-meter radius of CM Soren’s residence, Raj Bhavan, and the ED office in Ranchi.