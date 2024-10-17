The Jammu and Kashmir administration has launched an investigation into Hilal Akbar Lone, the National Conference MLA from Sonawari, after he was reportedly seen not standing during the National Anthem on Wednesday, according to reports.

The incident occurred during the oath-taking ceremony of Omar Abdullah as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). Some attendees, including Lone, did not rise when the National Anthem was played. To verify these claims, authorities have reviewed the CCTV footage of the event.

Seated due to a medical condition?

In response to inquiries, Lone stated that he remained seated due to a medical condition. However, reports mentioned that just hours before the ceremony, Lone was seen standing and giving interviews to the media. Authorities are now examining the full footage of the event to identify all individuals who did not stand during the National Anthem.

Hilal Akbar Lone clarified that his medical condition prevented him from standing during the National Anthem. Speaking to reporters, he explained that after addressing the media, he briefly stood when the anthem played but had to sit back down due to a backache.

Lone firmly stated that his actions were not criminal. He also referenced the Supreme Court’s position, which holds that not standing for the National Anthem is not considered a crime.

Not a crime: Hilal Akbar Lone

The National Conference MLA emphasized his commitment to the Indian Constitution, questioning why there was any doubt about his intentions. “I am a member of the legislative assembly and have taken an oath on the Indian Constitution. Why are you doubting me?” he said, urging that he should not be questioned repeatedly.

He further clarified that a person commits a crime only if they attempt to disrupt the National Anthem.

Officials, according to sources, are reviewing the full video footage of the event to identify anyone who remained seated during the anthem.

Omar Abdullah, leader of the National Conference, took the oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, marking the formation of the first elected government in the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The oath was administered by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre, located along the scenic Dal Lake. Abdullah had previously served as Chief Minister from 2009 to 2014 when Jammu and Kashmir was still a full-fledged state.

Who is Hilal Akbar Lone?

Hilal Akbar Lone, the National Conference candidate for the Sonawari constituency in Bandipora district, emerged victorious in the recent J*K Assembly elections.

The son of former Speaker and National Conference leader Mohd Akbar Lone, Hilal was contesting his first election on the JKNC ticket.

During the campaign, he was joined by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who urged voters to support Hilal Akbar in order to keep the BJP out of Kashmir. Abdullah also criticized AIP’s Engineer Rasheed, alleging that he had received special treatment from the central government.

Hilal Akbar secured 31,320 votes out of the 84,655 total votes cast, defeating Awami Ittehad Party’s Yasir Resgi, who received 17,703 votes.

