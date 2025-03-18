It is said that the car is one of its kind and features many enhancements. The enhancements include a carbon fiber widebody kit, a unique white pearl paint finish, a luxurious interior with high-end leather and Alcantara, with carbon ceramic brakes.

In a recent Instagram post, famous podcaster Joe Rogan was seen celebrating his custom Tesla Model S Plaid. The celebratory post caught the attention of Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, who responded on his own social media platform. The video shows Joe Rogan celebrating and taking delivery of his custom Tesla car.

The owner of Tesla responded to a video posted by Joe Rogan taking delivery of his Tesla. Musk reposted the video and replied on X with “COOL”. The video was posted by Unplugged Performance, a company that adds premium performance upgrades for Tesla vehicles.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Cool 😎 https://t.co/X7sCIXRtgp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue



In a recent event, US President Donald Trump also bought a Tesla as a “show of confidence and support for Elon Musk.” The millionaire and Tesla owner Elon Musk has been an active and prominent participant in the list of Trump supporters.

How Is Joe Rogan’s Custom Tesla Different From Others?

The famous podcaster has upgraded his garage with a new custom Tesla Model S Plaid, dubbed the S-APEX, built by Unplugged Performance. It is said that the car is one of its kind and features many enhancements. These enhancements are aesthetically pleasing, and the performance has been upgraded. The enhancements include a carbon fiber widebody kit, giving it an aggressive look. This upgraded version also boasts a great aerodynamic profile. The outer body is further enhanced with a unique white pearl paint finish, on which Rogan says, “I love the paint.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗨𝗡𝗣𝗟𝗨𝗚𝗚𝗘𝗗 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘® (@unpluggedperformance)



The vehicle also features a luxurious interior with high-end leather and Alcantara. The S-APEX is equipped with carbon ceramic brakes, a feature carried over from Unplugged Performance’s renowned “Dark Helmet” build. This turns the one-of-a-kind Tesla into a high-performance electric vehicle.

“It does look awesome,” Musk replied to another post on X that showcases the car’s details about the design upgrades.

It does look awesome https://t.co/EhVUpm1JFl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2025

ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s Grok AI Leaves Internet Stunned After It Abuses In Hindi, Uses Witty Slang To Interact