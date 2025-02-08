Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Suggests Taylor Swift May Be Deposed in Blake Lively Legal Case: ‘A Game-Time Decision’

Taylor Swift has found herself unintentionally pulled into the ongoing legal battle surrounding Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s film It Ends With Us. Despite initial reports claiming that Swift had invited Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to join her for the Super Bowl in New Orleans, it seems the singer’s involvement in the case is minimal and unwanted.

Sources close to Swift have been quick to clarify that the singer has no involvement in the legal case or the making of the movie. She wasn’t part of the film’s production, nor did she have any creative or executive roles in the project. A source emphasized that while Swift and Lively are friends, Swift has no direct connection to the ongoing legal dispute, making her inclusion in the case unnecessary.

Bryan Freedman Hints at Deposing Swift

Despite this, Bryan Freedman, Baldoni’s lawyer, hinted on TMZ’s Two Angry Men podcast that he might consider deposing Taylor Swift as part of the legal proceedings. He stated, “Anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is going to be deposed,” leaving the door open for Swift’s possible involvement. However, sources have emphasized that her testimony would be irrelevant to the case, as she has no firsthand knowledge of the film’s production or the legal matters at hand.

A source told US Weekly that Swift is eager to distance herself from the situation, stating, “Taylor wants nothing to do with this trial and court case.” The singer, who has always valued her genuine friendships, is reportedly frustrated by the unfolding drama and wishes she had not been dragged into it. According to an insider, Swift was not aware of the legal proceedings and had never even seen the film until it was released in theaters.

Blake Lively’s ‘Dragon’ Remark Upsets Swift

Further adding to the tension, Swift was reportedly upset by Lively referring to her as a “dragon” in the midst of the legal drama. The remark, which was seen as an indication of Lively’s protective stance, made Swift uncomfortable. An insider revealed that Swift felt “weird” about being described in that way, as she never anticipated being involved in the situation at all.

Initially, there were reports suggesting that Swift had invited Lively to attend the Super Bowl with her. However, as the legal issues mounted, it seems that the invitation has been reconsidered. A source close to the situation revealed that Lively has not left her house in recent days, with plans to attend the Super Bowl now off the table. The source further noted that Swift had no intention of involving herself in the growing legal controversy.

Swift’s Wish to Stay Out of the Legal Spotlight

Taylor Swift, once casually linked to Blake Lively’s world, now finds herself at the center of a legal storm she wants no part in. Despite any speculation or attempts to bring her into the case, Swift remains firm in her desire to stay out of the legal spotlight. As the drama unfolds, it’s clear that she hopes to keep her distance and focus on her own personal and professional life, free from the complications surrounding Lively and Baldoni’s legal troubles.