Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Kamala Harris Avoids Labeling Israel’s PM Netanyahu as ‘Close Ally’

Lebanon, amid criticisms of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's actions despite calls for de-escalation by the US.

Kamala Harris Avoids Labeling Israel’s PM Netanyahu as ‘Close Ally’

US Vice President Kamala Harris sidestepped a question on whether Benjamin Netanyahu can be considered a “close ally” of the US, Al Jazeera reported.
In an excerpt of an interview with CBS News’s 60 Minutes, which was released on Sunday, the VP was asked on what the US was doing to stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza and

Lebanon, amid criticisms of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions despite calls for de-escalation by the US, Al Jazeera reported.
Harris, who was a Democratic candidate in the November presidential election, said that they were pressurizing Israel and Arabs in the Middle East to reach a ceasefire agreement.

“The work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel,” Al Jazeera quoted Harris as saying.

On being asked if the United States had a “real, close ally” in Netanyahu, Harris said, “I think, with all due respect, the better question is, do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people? And the answer to that question is ‘yes’,” Al Jazeera reported.

The US provides Israel with at least USD 3.8 billion in military aid annually, and Biden has approved USD 14 billion in additional assistance to the US ally since Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip began on October 7 last year, Al Jazeera reported.

Although the US claims it supports de-escalation, the leaders say that they “support Israel’s right to defend itself,”  Al Jazeera reported.

“Obviously attacks, targeted attacks on civilians, could not be justified, but Israel does have the right to go after terrorists,” Al Jazeera quoted US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller as saying.

“They need to take actions to mitigate civilian harm. They’re required to do that under international humanitarian law, in Lebanon as they are anywhere else,” Miller added.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Israel Hits 40,000 Hamas Targets in Gaza During One Year of Conflict

Filed under

Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Kamala Harris US

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox