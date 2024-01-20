Kangana Ranaut: Ayodhya's 'Pran Pratishtha' to Bring in Ram Rajya

As the nation gears up for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut shared her enthusiasm for the upcoming event. Kangana expressed her belief that the city is on the brink of experiencing ‘Ram Rajya’ and emphasized the spiritual significance of Ayodhya.

In an interview with ANI, Kangana remarked, “Those visiting Ayodhya Dham not only find peace of mind but also walk away with divine bliss while becoming better and wiser versions of themselves. It is our biggest and most-avowed dham, like the Vatican is for Christians. This city holds a lot of significance not just for the country but even beyond its shores. We are fortunate that Lord Ram has given us the wisdom to visit and worship him here.”

Addressing the decision of some Opposition leaders, including Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi, and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, to decline invitations to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ event, Kangana characterized their choice as influenced by ‘durbuddhi’ (foolishness). She expressed anticipation for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ on January 22, anticipating the arrival of ‘Ram Rajya.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to perform the rituals for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, with a special complement of priests chosen from across the country officiating the main rituals. The idol of Lord Ram, crafted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the temple’s sanctum sanctorum earlier in the week.

The 51-inch-tall idol of ‘Ram Lalla’ weighs 1.5 tonnes and depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus, all carved from the same stone. The ceremony has attracted several celebrities and dignitaries who have been extended invitations.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is set to feature in ‘Emergency,’ a film that also marks her directorial debut.