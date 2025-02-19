Home
  Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-129 Draw Winners Announced – Check Winning Numbers nd Cash Prizes

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-129 Draw Winners Announced – Check Winning Numbers nd Cash Prizes

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-129 results for February 19, 2025, are out. The first prize winner bags Rs 1 crore. Check winning numbers and prize details now!

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-129 Draw Winners Announced – Check Winning Numbers nd Cash Prizes


The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Fifty Fifty FF-129 lottery draw today. The first-prize winner will take home a massive cash reward of Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala Lottery, established in 1967, remains one of the most trusted and legal ways to try one’s luck in India. The lottery system is legal in 13 states, including Kerala, West Bengal, Goa, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim. Participants can check the winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or follow live updates on various news portals.

Winning Numbers and Prize Details for Fifty Fifty FF-129

The winners of today’s Fifty Fifty FF-129 lottery draw have been revealed, with lucrative prizes up for grabs. The cash prizes are distributed as follows:

  • 1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: FE 249155
  • 2nd Prize – Rs 10 Lakh: FK 279949
  • 3rd Prize – Rs 5,000: 0100, 1240, 2943, 3065, 3214, 3242, 4776, 5328, 5700, 5801, 6200, 6685, 7002, 7507, 7867, 7967, 8514, 9538
  • 4th Prize – Rs 2,000: 0765, 1418, 1759, 3187, 4297, 5205, 5645, 6009, 6084, 7842, 8032, 9938
  • 5th Prize – Rs 1,000: 0058, 0260, 0401, 0440, 0953, 1162, 1375, 1461, 2600, 3206, 4246, 4370, 5224, 5278, 6146, 6649, 6925, 7184, 7683, 7799, 8502, 8860, 9109, 9409
  • 6th Prize – Rs 500: 0127, 0143, 0261, 0379, 0690, 0793, 0811, 0888, 1174, 1237, 1490, 1650, 1790, 1791, 1965, 2029, 2144, 2150, 2254, 2285, 2374, 2434, 2497, 2544, 2777, 2988, 3100, 3103, 3278, 3287, 3360, 3408, 3426, 3437, 3438, 3490, 3866, 3898, 3921, 3948, 3950, 3975, 4081, 4208, 4249, 4278, 4411, 4524, 4735, 4809, 5365, 5390, 5409, 5554, 5570, 5596, 6029, 6097, 6330, 6507, 6513, 6527, 6895, 6918, 6923, 6927, 6988, 7028, 7153, 7213, 7270, 7329, 7418, 7851, 7987, 8140, 8422, 8469, 8546, 8581, 8591, 8674, 8722, 8950, 9051, 9126, 9150, 9225, 9311, 9365, 9571, 9628, 9809, 9829, 9937, 9958
  • 7th Prize – Rs 100: 0256, 0358, 0407, 0447, 0489, 0507, 0669, 0873, 0874, 1013, 1043, 1144, 1166, 1185, 1248, 1664, 1725, 1783, 1793, 1813, 1832, 1941, 2024, 2099, 2122, 2123, 2133, 2139, 2179, 2228, 2329, 2406, 2500, 2608, 2652, 2708, 2764, 2790, 2801, 2803, 2881, 3089, 3122, 3166, 3269, 3281, 3498, 3591, 3633, 3670, 3713, 3741, 3871, 3936, 3949, 4063, 4115, 4342, 4417, 4485, 4486, 4623, 4710, 4894, 5178, 5266, 5272, 5346, 5379, 5421, 5437, 5444, 5558, 5747, 5964, 5988, 6117, 6223, 6242, 6314, 6412, 6640, 6676, 6690, 6763, 6810, 6924, 6943, 7074, 7250, 7266, 7296, 7305, 7309, 7356, 7361, 7377, 7566, 7613, 7680, 7681, 7775, 7901, 7983, 7995, 8218, 8342, 8370, 8407, 8435, 8467, 8486, 8496, 8653, 8740, 8996, 9049, 9135, 9349, 9460, 9484, 9515, 9703, 9836, 9887, 9935
  • Consolation Prize – Rs 8,000: FA 249155, FB 249155, FC 249155, FD 249155, FF 249155, FG 249155, FH 249155, FJ 249155, FK 249155, FL 249155, FM 249155

Where to Check Kerala Lottery Results?

Participants can verify their results by visiting the official Kerala State Lottery website. It is recommended that winners cross-check their ticket numbers and submit claims promptly.

(Disclaimer: Lottery participation should be done responsibly. The information provided here is for reference only and should not be taken as financial advice. NewsX does not promote or encourage lottery participation.)

