Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Kiren Rijiju Calls for Open Debate on Waqf Amendment Bill, Says All Parties Have Right to Speak

The government aims to improve the efficiency of Waqf boards and tackle long-standing issues in managing Waqf properties.

Kiren Rijiju Calls for Open Debate on Waqf Amendment Bill, Says All Parties Have Right to Speak

Kiren Rijiju Calls for Open Debate on Waqf Amendment Bill, Says All Parties Have Right to Speak (Pic: ANI)


Union Home Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, after the Question Hour. Rijiju stated that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Lok Sabha allocated eight hours for the bill’s discussion, which could be extended if necessary. Rijiju emphasized, “We want discussion. Every political party has the right to express its opinion and the country wants to hear which political party has what stand on the amendment bill.”

Opposition Walks Out in Protest

Despite the government’s push for discussion, opposition parties staged a walkout during the BAC meeting. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi strongly criticized the government, saying, “The entire nation is watching how the voice of democracy is being crushed in the Lok Sabha.” Gogoi explained that the opposition had no choice but to walk out as they felt their voices were being ignored. He added, “The opposition parties have walked out in the middle of the BAC meeting in protest because the government is simply bulldozing its agenda.”

Details of the Waqf Amendment Bill

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill aims to address issues in regulating and managing Waqf properties in India. It seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to enhance the administration of Waqf properties, improve the registration process, and increase the use of technology. The bill also aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act, such as corruption, mismanagement, and encroachments. Initially introduced in 2023, the bill was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for further consideration.

Government’s Efforts to Push the Bill

Rijiju emphasized that while he cannot stop the opposition from opting out of the discussion, he is committed to ensuring the bill is tabled for debate. The government aims to improve the efficiency of Waqf boards and tackle long-standing issues in managing Waqf properties. By addressing challenges such as mismanagement and corruption, the bill seeks to bring reform and enhance the administration of Waqf properties. Rijiju’s focus is on ensuring a thorough discussion, allowing all parties to express their opinions, and moving the bill forward to improve governance and transparency in managing Waqf assets across India.

(With Inputs From ANI)

