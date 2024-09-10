West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces backlash for urging people to focus on Durga Puja amid ongoing protests over the rape and murder of a doctor, with critics calling her remarks insensitive.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has faced criticism for her recent comments about the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Banerjee suggested that people should “return to Pujo” and focus on the festivities. In a media address yesterday, she said, “It has been a month since the incident on August 9. I urge you to return to the celebrations and ask the CBI to deliver justice quickly.”

She also addressed the ongoing protests demanding justice for the victim, which have been taking place across Bengal for the past month. Banerjee remarked, “If protests continue every night, they disturb many people, especially the elderly. The use of loudspeakers after 10 pm is not allowed due to noise pollution rules, but we have been lenient. It has been a month now.”

The remarks drew a sharp response from the victim’s parents. “What about our festivities when we have lost our daughter? Let her return our daughter. Would she have said the same had this happened in her family?”

Recent Criticism From Opposition:

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee has expressed dismay over recent statements made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Chatterjee described Banerjee’s comments as “saddening,” noting that Banerjee allegedly threatened doctors by saying, “Doctors, you must return or else your careers will be finished.”

Chatterjee criticized Banerjee for urging people to celebrate Durga Puja despite the ongoing issues, questioning how Banerjee, as a woman, could endorse such a stance. Banerjee had previously stated that Durga Puja celebrations should be postponed until justice is served for the Ma Durga of their home.

Addressing Banerjee’s party, Chatterjee accused them of being “blinded by power” and dismissive of doctors’ concerns. When asked about BJP’s position in the state, Chatterjee emphasized that while BJP is involved in protests, it seeks to avoid politicizing the issue. The party supports the doctors and aims to participate in the justice march as a non-political entity.

Regarding the involvement of the CBI in the case, Chatterjee urged cooperation from the state government. She stressed that justice will not come from external interventions alone and that the state government, including the Laalbazar police, must work collaboratively with the central agency to ensure justice.

BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari & TMC’s Sujin Chakraborty

BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari has asked whether the Chief Minister considers peoples as puppets, whereas, CPM leader Sujin Chakraborty has said that

Mamta’s only hope is that the mass protest will fade and that people will shift to the celebratory mode.

Victim’s Parent’s reaction

