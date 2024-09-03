Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Sandip Ghosh’s Alleged Involvement in Selling Corpses and Corruption

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, late Monday night. Ghosh is accused of financial irregularities at the Kolkata medical facility. In connection with this case, three others were also taken into custody: Afsar Ali, Ghosh’s security guard, and hospital vendors Biplav Singha and Sumana Hazara.

Background of the Arrests

The arrests come nearly three weeks after a female doctor was found raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital. The case has drawn significant attention, especially after the Calcutta High Court directed that Ghosh be among the first questioned regarding the murder. The court’s observations suggested that Ghosh’s role in the investigation was crucial.

Further complicating matters, the victim’s family accused Ghosh of attempting to downplay the murder by suggesting it was a suicide. The Supreme Court also scrutinized his involvement following the crime’s revelation. For the past 15 days, Ghosh had been under continuous questioning by the CBI.

Details of the Financial Irregularities

Ghosh, who served as the principal of RG Kar Medical College from February 2021 to September 2023, was transferred from the position in October 2023 but returned to the role within a month. His tenure lasted until the day the doctor’s body was discovered. The investigation into Ghosh’s financial conduct was prompted by a plea from Dr. Akhtar Ali, a former colleague. Dr. Ali alleged that Ghosh was involved in corruption activities, including the illegal sale of unclaimed corpses, trafficking of biomedical waste, and manipulating tenders in exchange for commissions from suppliers.

Dr. Ali also accused Ghosh of soliciting bribes from students, demanding between ₹5 lakh and ₹8 lakh to pass exams. These allegations led to an FIR being filed against Ghosh and three Kolkata-based private entities: Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan Cafe of 4/1, Belgachia; and Khama Louha. The charges against Ghosh and the entities include criminal conspiracy, cheating, and violations under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Murder Investigation

In a related case, the CBI had previously arrested Sanjay Roy, the main suspect in the rape and murder of the doctor. Roy was captured on security footage entering the seminar hall at 4:03 a.m. while the woman was sleeping. The autopsy revealed that the victim had been raped, beaten, and strangled. Roy has denied the charges, claiming innocence and stating that the woman was already unconscious when he entered the room.