Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: SC To Resume Hearing On The Case Amidst Ongoing Doctor Protests

Amidst ongoing protest, the Supreme Court will continue its suo motu hearing on alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday. 

Amidst ongoing protest, the Supreme Court will continue its suo motu hearing on alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which assumed responsibility for the case from the Kolkata Police following orders from the Calcutta High Court, is expected to submit a confidential status report to the Supreme Court.

The CBI is investigating not only the rape and murder,  but it is also looking into former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and others, concerning the suspected financial irregularities at the hospital.

Senior lawyer Indira Jaising will represent the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum (WBJDF) during the hearing. Jaising, noted for her advocacy in live-streaming Supreme Court proceedings—a practice approved by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

Additionally, senior counsels Karuna Nandi and Sabyasachi Chattopadhyay will represent the Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, an alliance of senior doctors supporting the junior doctors’ strike. The West Bengal government will be represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

Also Read: Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Protesters Ready To Talk With State Government, Demand Larger Delegation & Resignations

What Happened In The Case So Far? 

Meanwhile, In the previous hearing on September 9, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud urged the protesting junior doctors to return to work by 5 p.m. the following day, with an assurance, that it would ensure no adverse actions were taken against them, though it could not guarantee protection if the doctors chose to continue their strike.

But, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front rejected the court’s directive, emphaising that their strike will continue, until the state government meets their demands.

Their march towards the health ministry headquarters, Swasthya Bhavan, resulted in a stand-off with the Bengal government over conditions for negotiations. However, this impasse was resolved on Monday night. Thus, leading to a final round of talks early Tuesday morning.

The Trinamool Congress-led state government had urged the doctors to resume their duties, citing disruptions to over 7 lakh outpatient services due to the ongoing protests.

Meanwhile, the junior doctors have welcomed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to remove Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, the Director of Health Services, and the Director of Medical Education from their posts, seeing it as a moral victory.

Must Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Despite Supreme Court Ultimatum, Junior Doctors Continue With Their Protests

But, despite these developments, the junior doctors have vowed to continue their strike and demonstrations at Swasthya Bhavan until the government fulfills its promises. They also look forward to the Supreme Court hearing regarding the RG Kar rape-murder case.

