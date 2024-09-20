Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
Kumar Tuhin Appointed As India’s Ambassador To The Netherlands: A Look At His Diplomatic Career

Kumar Tuhin Appointed As India’s Ambassador To The Netherlands: A Look At His Diplomatic Career

Kumar Tuhin has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

The 1991 batch Indian Foreign Service officer is presently Director General at Indian Council for Cultural Relations, the statement said.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

He joined as Director General, Indian Council for Cultural Relations on December 20, 2021 and earlier served as Ambassador to Hungary from November 2018 to November 2021, High Commissioner to Namibia from June 2015 to October, 2018.

Tuhin started his career in the Indian Mission in Hong Kong in 1993, where he served till 1995. Subsequently, he moved to the Indian Embassy in Beijing where he worked as a political officer from 1995 to 1999. Thereafter, he has served in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva (1999-2002), in the Indian Embassy in Hanoi (2005-2009) and as Deputy Consul General at the

Consulate General of India in San Francisco (2009-2012) as per ICCR.

He has also served in the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi in various capacities including as Deputy Secretary/Director dealing with China and East Asia matters during 2002-2005.

During 2012-2015, he headed the Development Partnership Administration Division in the Ministry dealing with the entire capacity building programs of the government, including the Indian

Technical and Economic Cooperation programme as well as implementation of grant assistance projects in South East Asia, Middle East, Central Asia, Latin America and setting up of Centres of Excellence in IT and the Vocational Training Centres abroad.

Tuhin is a mechanical engineer by training and served in the Indian railways services of mechanical engineers for a few years before joining the Indian foreign service, as per a statement by ICCR.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

