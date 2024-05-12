Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Srinagar Gears Up For The Fourth Phase Of Polling

The fourth phase of elections is about to begin and the nation is tying its laces to run the polling relay. With an exclusive NewsX ground report, we delve into the election dynamics of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir which is all set for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections with its administration completely prepared to conduct the polling exercise. Several Buses have been allocated to transport the EVMs, polling booths and the respective polling staff to the designated polling centers.

Polling is scheduled to take place from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM on 13th May on Monday, with mock polls being conducted beforehand to acquaint voters with the voting process. Each polling station will be equipped with essential facilities including drinking water, electricity, toilets, ramps, and furniture to ensure a smooth voting experience.

In the upcoming phase, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi representing the National Conference (NC), Waheed-ur-Rehman Para from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Mohammad Ashraf Mir of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party stand out as star candidates for this seat. While around two dozen candidates are vying for this position, the contest is notably triangular, with these three candidates attracting significant attention.

With just one day remaining until the battle for the seat of Srinagar begins, the atmosphere is politically charged with intense campaigning signifying the competitive nature of this electoral battle. This time, there is a noticeable increase in independent candidates contesting the elections, indicating a rise in youth contesting the elections. Since 2019, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed several developmental changes and the conditions in the valley have returned to normal, which has facilitated the involvement of ordinary people and youth in mainstream politics. Security agencies have also been deployed to look over the electoral process and ensure smooth functioning.

Candidates and supporters are actively engaging in high pitched-poll canvassing, in order to pull support from the electorate and sway voter sentiments their way.

A total of 2,135 polling stations have been designated across five districts: Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Ganderbal, and Shopian. Each station will be staffed by four election personnel, including the Presiding Officer, with a deployment of over 8,500 personnel for duty.

Nearly 17.50 lakh voters will determine the outcome for the 24 candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha polls in Srinagar on May 13. Among these, over two lakh are first-time voters aged between 18 and 20.

As Srinagar gears up for the upcoming phase of polling, authorities are urging the electorate to exercise their voting rights and actively participate in the polling process. A higher voter turnout will lead to proper representation and ensure that the populace receives fair due.

