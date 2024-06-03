Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who Is Amit Shah, The Key BJP Candidate?

Amit Shah, a prominent figure in Indian politics, has played a significant role in the Lok Sabha election 2024. Born on October 22, 1964, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Amit Anilchandra Shah hails from a Gujarati family with roots in the business community. Shah completed his schooling in Mehsana and later pursued a biochemistry degree from C.U. Shah Science College in Ahmedabad. His early involvement in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) laid the foundation for his future political career.

The current Union Home Minister of India, is seeking re-election from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Shah’s political journey began in the 1990s when he took part in the Ekta Yatra and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He was first elected to the Gujarat assembly in 1997 from Sarkhej constituency and held it in 1998, 2002, and 2007. He had also been appointed as the Minister of State in the Gujarat government in 2002. However, following the seat’s dissolution in 2008, he shifted to Naranpura and held different positions until 2012, overseeing portfolios such as Home, Traffic, Parliamentary Affairs, and Law and Excise.

In 2014, even though Shah did not contest the 2014 Lok Sabha elections but he was elected MP for Gandhinagar in 2019 and contested from there this time as well. He was also appointed as the BJP National President in the same year, and he held the position until 2017 when he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shah won the Gandhinagar seat by a margin of more than 5 lakh votes, allowing him to join the Lok Sabha. As Home Minister, Shah has been instrumental in several key decisions, including the abrogation of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir special status. The state was further divided by the Centre into Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, two Union Territories, the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the push for a National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Amit Shah is known for his meticulous planning and ground-level organizational strategies. He has a reputation for being a master strategist. His approach to elections involves extensive data collection, micro-management, and a strong emphasis on booth-level management. This meticulous planning has been instrumental in BJP’s electoral successes. Under Shah’s leadership, the BJP saw a significant expansion in its membership base and reach. He played a crucial role in establishing the party’s presence in regions where it previously had minimal influence, such as the Northeast. He has also effectively utilized social media and technology to enhance the BJP’s outreach. The party’s digital campaigns and social media presence have significantly improved under his guidance.

Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Gandhinagar is one of the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western Indian state of Gujarat. It is a significant seat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has been represented by several prominent leaders over the years. It was formed in 1967 following the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies and includes the capital city of Gujarat, Gandhinagar, and parts of the Ahmedabad district. The former Prime Minister of India, represented Gandhinagar briefly in the early years. One of the most significant figures in Indian politics, L.K. Advani, represented Gandhinagar from 1991 to 2014, except for one term in between. Advani was a key leader of the BJP and served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India. In the 2019 general elections, Amit Shah, the BJP President and a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, contested from Gandhinagar and won with a significant margin. His candidature highlighted the importance of this seat in national politics. The BJP has consistently won the Gandhinagar seat since 1989, reflecting its strong organizational presence and voter base in the region.

ALSO READ: Exit Poll Predictions 2024: BJP Expected To Win the 18th Lok Sabha Elections | NewsX,D-Dynamics Exclusive

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Taking the legacy forward, current Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has once again contested from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, following which, Shah has been actively campaigning for the BJP. He has urged voters to elect a stable government committed to making the country prosperous and safe. Shah has also claimed that the BJP has crossed the 310-seat mark in the first five phases of the elections, while the principal opposition party, the Congress, is struggling to reach 40 seats.

Shah’s campaign has focused on the BJP government’s economic policies, which he believes have put the country on the right path. He has highlighted the government’s efforts to transform India into a manufacturing hub and its push to make the country a pioneer in emerging sectors such as green hydrogen, electric vehicles, and ethanol production.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections enter the final phase, Amit Shah’s candidature from Gandhinagar and his role as a key strategist for the BJP will be closely watched. The outcome of the elections will determine the future course of the country’s politics and the BJP’s continued dominance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah

Lok Sabha Elections 2019

In the 2019 elections, Amit Shah won the Gandhinagar seat with a record margin, securing over 69% of the votes. His campaign focused on national security, development, and welfare schemes promoted by the Narendra Modi government. Shah’s candidature and victory underscored the strategic importance of Gandhinagar in the BJP’s overall electoral strategy.

Show Full Article