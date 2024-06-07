Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 | Key Highlights From NDA's Parliamentary Meet

The Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on June 7 accused the Opposition of seeking to erode people’s trust in democracy and casting a shadow of defeat over the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s poll win, asserting that the ruling bloc scored a grand victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Here are some key highlights from the NDA parlimentary meet –

1. Modi hints at new welfare measures for middle class and poor

2. Modi today hit out at Opposition for repeatedly questioning the credibility of EVMs. When in a sudden U-turn the opposition chose to remain silent on 4th June result because their performance turned out to be good, Modi sarcastically said, “EVM, zinda hai ki mar gaya?”, “Is EVM, dead or alive?”

3. Modi coined a new tern for NDA- New, Developed, Aspirational India.

4. Modi called Congress 1 Lakh guarantee a hoax.

5. JDU chief, Nitish Kumar, who has a bad reputation if the Indian politics of double switching or ditching has finally decided to stick around with Modi, as he said, ” I will be with PM Modi at all times.

VIDEO | “Our party Janata Dal (United) supports Narendra Modi for the post of India’s Prime Minister. It is a matter of great happiness that he has been the PM since last 10 years and is going to become the PM again. He has served the country and whatever is left he will fulfil… pic.twitter.com/J0b7jLpdiz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 7, 2024

7. Unified Support for Modi:

– Leaders of various NDA allies, including TDP’s N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(S)’s HD Kumaraswamy, and others, expressed their support for Narendra Modi’s leadership. Naidu specifically highlighted Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Viksit Bharat.”

8. Emphasis on Good Governance:

– Prime Minister Modi and other leaders underscored the NDA government’s commitment to good governance. Modi stated that the NDA’s name has become synonymous with effective administration and welfare policies.

