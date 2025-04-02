Home
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  Lok Sabha Takes Up Waqf (Amendment) Bill for Consideration

Lok Sabha Takes Up Waqf (Amendment) Bill for Consideration

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been taken up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today.

Lok Sabha Takes Up Waqf (Amendment) Bill for Consideration

Gaurav Gogoi To Lead Congress' Argument On Waqf Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha


The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been taken up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today. The bill, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, seeks to address the challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties in India. It focuses on improving administration, enhancing efficiency, and incorporating technology to manage Waqf records better. The bill has sparked significant political discussions, with both the ruling party and opposition members expressing strong opinions. The debate is expected to continue with an in-depth discussion on the proposed amendments before the bill is put to a vote.

(This is an updating story)

India minority laws debate Lok Sabha Waqf Bill discussion minority rights India Parliament Waqf Bill debate SAD vs BJP Waqf controversy Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 Waqf Bill political controversy Waqf Board reforms

newsx

