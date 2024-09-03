LOP Rahul Gandhi Seeks Alliance with AAP in Haryana: Sources

During a Congress Central Election Committee meeting focused on Haryana, Rahul Gandhi reportedly inquired about the possibility of forming an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state. According to party sources, Gandhi is keen on exploring a coalition with AAP for the upcoming elections. In the last Lok Sabha elections, Congress had allotted one seat to AAP in Haryana, but there has been no movement towards an alliance for the state assembly elections until now.

This is a developing story.