Lucknow-Kanpur Vande Bharat Metro Set To Revolutionize Intercity Travel

Exciting news for commuters as the much-anticipated Lucknow-Kanpur Vande Bharat Metro train is expected to launch in the next three months. This modern train service will initially connect Lucknow with Kanpur, with plans to extend its reach to Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Varanasi in a phased rollout, bringing significant relief to travelers.

Route Expansion and Benefits

In the first phase, the Vande Bharat Metro will operate on the Lucknow-Kanpur route. Subsequent phases will introduce services to Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Gorakhpur, enabling faster, more convenient travel between these major cities. This expansion aims to enhance regional connectivity and provide an efficient alternative for intercity commuters.

Expected Ticket Fares

The ticket prices for the Vande Bharat Metro are likely to be similar to those of the Vande Bharat Express. Tentative rates for different destinations include:

Lucknow to Kanpur: ₹500

Lucknow to Ayodhya: ₹750

Lucknow to Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi: ₹900–₹1,000

Travel Time Estimates

The Vande Bharat Metro promises rapid transit times, making it an attractive option for travelers:

Lucknow to Kanpur (80 km): 45 minutes

Lucknow to Ayodhya (160 km): 90 minutes

Lucknow to Prayagraj (197 km): 115 minutes

Lucknow to Varanasi (284 km): 225 minutes

Lucknow to Gorakhpur (263 km): 210 minutes

Key Features of Vande Bharat Metro

The Vande Bharat Metro is designed to provide a faster and more comfortable intercity travel experience. Inspired by the Vande Bharat Express, it boasts several advanced features:

It will have 12 coaches accommodating 1,150 passengers with ergonomically designed seats. The coaches will be fully air conditioned and under CCTV surveillance.