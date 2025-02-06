Ludhiana Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Actor Sonu Sood

Ludhiana: A court in Ludhiana has issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood after he failed to appear for testimony in an ongoing fraud case

Ludhiana: A court in Ludhiana has issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood after he failed to appear for testimony in an ongoing fraud case. The warrant was issued on February 6, 2025, following repeated summons from the court.

The case revolves around allegations of fraud linked to a real estate transaction. The complainant has accused Sood of breach of contract and financial misconduct. Despite several notices, the actor allegedly did not present himself for testimony, prompting the court to take strict action.

Repeated Court Summons Ignored

Sources indicate that the Ludhiana court had previously issued multiple summons to Sood, requesting his presence for questioning. However, his consistent absence led the court to issue an arrest warrant to ensure compliance.

Legal experts believe that the warrant underscores the court’s determination to expedite proceedings in the case. “Failing to honor court summons in legal proceedings is a serious matter. An arrest warrant is a measure to compel attendance and maintain judicial integrity,” a senior legal advisor commented.

Sonu Sood’s Response Awaited

Sood, known for his extensive humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, has not yet publicly responded to the warrant. His legal team is expected to file a motion to address the issue and seek a resolution.

The news has sparked mixed reactions among fans and social media users. Many have expressed surprise given Sood’s positive public image and his work in social welfare. Others have emphasized the importance of adhering to legal obligations regardless of celebrity status.

The Ludhiana court has directed law enforcement agencies to enforce the arrest warrant. If taken into custody, Sood will be required to present his testimony as part of the ongoing investigation.

This development marks a significant turn in the legal proceedings, with more updates expected in the coming days.

