Madhya Pradesh Horror: Tribal Woman Raped, Tortured with Iron Rod in Khandwa; Dies Before Help Arrives

In Khandwa, MP, a tribal woman was brutally raped and tortured with an iron rod. She died before help arrived. Two arrested. Public outrage grows.

In a brutal incident reminiscent of the 2012 Nirbhaya case, a tribal woman in the Roshni Chowki area of Khalwa, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly gang-raped and tortured with an iron rod, resulting in her death before police could reach the scene.

The gruesome crime occurred around 1 pm on Saturday, shaking the entire Khandwa district and drawing widespread condemnation. The victim, a mother of two, was reportedly found unconscious and bleeding profusely by her daughter in a neighbour’s house. Police later confirmed that her uterus had been forcefully removed using a rod, with parts of her internal organs found on the floor beside her.

Two Arrested for Gangrape and Murder

Based on inputs from local villagers, police swiftly registered a case and arrested two suspects — Hari Palvi, in whose house the victim was found, and Sunil Dhurve, both reportedly known to the woman. Authorities believe both men were involved in the brutal gangrape and torture.

The victim’s body was sent to Khandwa district hospital, where a postmortem is being conducted under the supervision of forensic experts. “The postmortem will provide more details about the nature of the assault,” a senior police officer said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Outrage Over Law and Order Breakdown

The incident has sparked a wave of outrage in Madhya Pradesh and across India. State Congress chief Jitu Patwari condemned the incident in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating in Hindi that “this level of barbaric atrocities has surpassed even the jungle raj of the primitive era.” He further added, “Such extreme acts of audacity can only happen when the fear of law disappears in the state. The government remains silent even when girls suffer such brutality.”

This chilling case has reignited national concerns about women’s safety, law enforcement, and the state of criminal justice in tribal and rural areas. The silence of the state government has also drawn criticism from opposition leaders and citizens alike, many of whom demand swift justice and accountability.