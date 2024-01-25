Major Terror Incident Averted in Pulwama

Exactly a day before the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day commence, the Indian Amy has foiled a major terror incident wherein they have foiled a major terror incident wherein they destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was found in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district yesterday.

As per a statement by the army, the IED was planted on Badibagh – Pahoo road and was destroyed without causing any damage to life or property.

The Chinar Corps made this announcement on X wherein they said that a major terror incident has been averted. They further stated that the ‘Indian Army remains resolute in its commitment to keep Kashmir free from terrorism.