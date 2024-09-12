Mamata Banerjee Says ‘Ready to Resign’ As Junior Doctors Demand Justice

In the midst of a protracted stand-off with junior doctors at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, who are protesting the alleged rape and murder of a fellow colleague.

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing protest at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital, junior doctors reached the West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna, but declined to meet with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The meeting, intended to address the deadlock over the tragic rape and murder of a fellow doctor, saw a tense standoff as the protesters held firm on their demands.

The group of junior doctors arrived at the secretariat around 5:25 p.m. but spent over an hour at the venue’s entrance, engaging in discussions among themselves. Despite Chief Minister Banerjee’s presence and readiness to participate in the dialogue, the doctors chose not to enter the meeting room.

In a significant development, Chief Minister Banerjee offered to resign, stating, “For the sake of the people, I am ready to resign; I also want justice for the murdered RG Kar hospital doctor.” Her statement underscored the gravity of the situation and her commitment to addressing the protesters’ concerns.

Banerjee also clarified that due to the ongoing legal proceedings related to the RG Kar case, the meeting could not be live-streamed as requested by the doctors. However, she assured that the meeting would be video recorded, with the possibility of sharing the recording later with the Supreme Court’s approval.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant emphasized that the government had made several concessions, including agreeing to the presence of Chief Minister Banerjee at the meeting and arranging for the session to be recorded. However, the request for live streaming and an expanded delegation of 30 members were denied. Pant urged the doctors to reconsider their stance, stating, “The Chief Minister has been waiting for them for over an hour and a half. There should be a limit to such demands.”

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal government had sent a fresh invitation to the protesting doctors, proposing a meeting to resolve the impasse. The government’s letter also noted that the delegation size would be limited to 15 members, contrary to the doctors’ request for a 30-member team.

The junior doctors, who are demanding justice for their murdered colleague, had also requested a live broadcast for transparency. Despite the government’s concessions, the doctors’ response to the communication remains pending, prolonging the ongoing crisis.

