Home
Explore
setting
×
Friday, September 13, 2024
Live Tv

Mamata Banerjee Says ‘Ready to Resign’ As Junior Doctors Demand Justice

In the midst of a protracted stand-off with junior doctors at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, who are protesting the alleged rape and murder of a fellow colleague.

Mamata Banerjee Says ‘Ready to Resign’ As Junior Doctors Demand Justice

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing protest at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital, junior doctors reached the West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna, but declined to meet with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The meeting, intended to address the deadlock over the tragic rape and murder of a fellow doctor, saw a tense standoff as the protesters held firm on their demands.

The group of junior doctors arrived at the secretariat around 5:25 p.m. but spent over an hour at the venue’s entrance, engaging in discussions among themselves. Despite Chief Minister Banerjee’s presence and readiness to participate in the dialogue, the doctors chose not to enter the meeting room.

In a significant development, Chief Minister Banerjee offered to resign, stating, “For the sake of the people, I am ready to resign; I also want justice for the murdered RG Kar hospital doctor.” Her statement underscored the gravity of the situation and her commitment to addressing the protesters’ concerns.

Banerjee also clarified that due to the ongoing legal proceedings related to the RG Kar case, the meeting could not be live-streamed as requested by the doctors. However, she assured that the meeting would be video recorded, with the possibility of sharing the recording later with the Supreme Court’s approval.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant emphasized that the government had made several concessions, including agreeing to the presence of Chief Minister Banerjee at the meeting and arranging for the session to be recorded. However, the request for live streaming and an expanded delegation of 30 members were denied. Pant urged the doctors to reconsider their stance, stating, “The Chief Minister has been waiting for them for over an hour and a half. There should be a limit to such demands.”

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal government had sent a fresh invitation to the protesting doctors, proposing a meeting to resolve the impasse. The government’s letter also noted that the delegation size would be limited to 15 members, contrary to the doctors’ request for a 30-member team.

The junior doctors, who are demanding justice for their murdered colleague, had also requested a live broadcast for transparency. Despite the government’s concessions, the doctors’ response to the communication remains pending, prolonging the ongoing crisis.

ALSO READ | Delhi Woman Stabbed To Death By Brother-In-Law In Fatal Altercation | NewsX

Tags:

Demand Justice Junior doctors Kolkata mamata banerjee Ready To Resign west bengal

Also Read

VMAs: Britney Spears Gets Disgusted By Sabrina Carpenter ‘Kissing An Alien On Stage’: That Was Weird

VMAs: Britney Spears Gets Disgusted By Sabrina Carpenter ‘Kissing An Alien On Stage’: That Was...

Republican Leader Proposes New School Safety Measures Post Georgia School Shooting

Republican Leader Proposes New School Safety Measures Post Georgia School Shooting

Dexter: Original Sin: When Will The Prequel Spinoff Release?

Dexter: Original Sin: When Will The Prequel Spinoff Release?

Baseless and Absurd: Adani Group Clarifies On Swiss Bank Report

Baseless and Absurd: Adani Group Clarifies On Swiss Bank Report

Scrub Typhus Claims 3 Lives In Odisha’s Bargarh; Health Officials Investigate

Scrub Typhus Claims 3 Lives In Odisha’s Bargarh; Health Officials Investigate

Hailey Bieber Spends Quality Time With Kylie Jenner For The First Time Since Welcoming Child

Hailey Bieber Spends Quality Time With Kylie Jenner For The First Time Since Welcoming Child

Apple iOS 18 Update Revolutionizes iCloud Mail with Enhanced Cleanup Tools And Unsubscribe Features

Apple iOS 18 Update Revolutionizes iCloud Mail with Enhanced Cleanup Tools And Unsubscribe Features

Google’s NotebookLM Launches AI Podcasts For Interactive Research Summaries

Google’s NotebookLM Launches AI Podcasts For Interactive Research Summaries

Matilda De Angelis Stars In Citadel: Diana Taking Forward The Priyanka Chopra’s Spy Series

Matilda De Angelis Stars In Citadel: Diana Taking Forward The Priyanka Chopra’s Spy Series

Three-Tier Panchayat System Is The Backbone Of Development, Says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Three-Tier Panchayat System Is The Backbone Of Development, Says Tripura CM Manik Saha

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox