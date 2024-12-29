Man Arrested After Live-Streaming Failed Bank Robbery

A TikTok live stream turned into evidence when a 38-year-old Albanian man, Valter Xhellillari, allegedly attempted to rob a bank before abruptly fleeing. His drunken misadventure ended days later with his arrest and claims of having no memory of the incident.

A 38-year-old man in Albania, identified as Valter Xhellillari, has been arrested after allegedly live-streaming his failed attempt to rob a bank. According to reports, Xhellillari entered the bank just after 10 p.m. while broadcasting live on TikTok. Witnesses claim he lingered inside the building, apparently intending to commit a robbery, before leaving abruptly.

His departure triggered the bank’s alarm system, prompting an immediate response from authorities and the building’s security team.

Bank Authorities Struggle to Locate the Suspect

After identifying Xhellillari, police launched a search across local areas but were initially unable to locate him. As a last resort, they stationed themselves outside his apartment building, anticipating his return.

Days later, Xhellillari arrived at his residence and was promptly arrested.

Suspect’s Defense: Intoxication

During questioning, the suspect reportedly told police that he had no recollection of the incident, claiming he was “too drunk” to remember his actions.

The case has since been transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Authorities have not provided additional details about the charges or potential penalties Xhellillari may face.

Also Read: What Is Norovirus The Winter Vomiting Bug? Here’s How To Protect Against ‘Stomach Flu’