“Mass Casualty Area” Declared at 1,000-Bed Myanmar Hospital Following 7.7 Earthquake

Myanmar Earthquake: A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Sagaing, about 260 km from Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw, turning a 1,000-bed hospital into a likely “mass casualty area.” The hospital, one of the largest in the city, has not been named. While the number of fatalities there remains unconfirmed, 20 deaths have been reported nationwide. twenty people died at a mosque in Mandalay when it collapsed while people were praying, according to AFP.

Injured individuals were treated on the streets outside the hospital, with intravenous drips hanging from gurneys. Family members comforted the wounded. “I haven’t seen (something) like this before. We are trying to handle it but I’m so exhausted,” a doctor said.

The earthquake caused significant damage across Myanmar. Residential buildings in Mandalay were affected, and the old bridge over the Irrawaddy River was destroyed. A monastery on the Thai border was also leveled. Tremors from the earthquake were felt as far as northern Thailand. In Bangkok, some metro services were suspended. One video showed a metro shaking violently while stopped at the platform. Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared a state of emergency in the city.

At the time of the #Earthquake, some people were on the MRT and luckily the swaying moment had already stopped at the station. So, everyone ran out quickly while the station floor was swinging. #Thailand #Bangkok #Myanmar #แผ่นดินไหว pic.twitter.com/1XlClCWkfH — कृतिका शर्मा (@Kriti_Sanatani) March 28, 2025

In a separate incident in Bangkok, 43 people were trapped when an under-construction 30-floor building in Chatuchak collapsed completely. The building, intended for government offices, was reduced to a pile of rubble and twisted metal in seconds, as shown in footage shared on social media. Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene, working to free those trapped inside the wreckage. Sadly, two deaths have been confirmed, and several others are feared to be injured or still trapped. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse as they continue their efforts to save any remaining survivors.

