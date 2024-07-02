Massive Fire Breaks Out At Kolkata Oil Factory, 5 Fire Tenders At Spot

In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke out at an engine oil factory in Shairabad, Dhapa in West Bengal’s Kolkata.

Following information, up to five fire fighters raced to the scene, and efforts are being made to put out the fires.

#WATCH | West Bengal: A massive fire breaks out at an engine oil factory in Shairabad, Dhapa in Kolkata. 5 fire tenders are at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. Details awaited. (Video Source: Fire Brigade) pic.twitter.com/cieec2GnDj — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

Smoke plumes are visible circulating the scene in the footage. Thus yet, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries. We still need to determine what started the fire. We anticipate more information.

