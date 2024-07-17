25,000 Aspirants For Airport Job Paying ₹ 22,000

In a chaotic scene reminiscent of a stampede, an Air India recruitment drive at Mumbai airport attracted over 25,000 job seekers yesterday. The event, aimed at filling 2,216 vacancies for airport loaders, saw Air India staff struggling to manage the massive turnout.

Videos from the site showed candidates pushing and jostling each other to reach the application counters. Many applicants were reported to have waited for hours without food and water, resulting in several feeling unwell.

The role of an airport loader involves loading and unloading luggage, operating baggage belts, and handling ramp tractors. Each aircraft requires at least five loaders to manage luggage, cargo, and food supplies.

The monthly salary for airport loaders ranges from ₹20,000 to ₹25,000, with many earning over ₹30,000 including overtime allowances. Despite the basic educational requirements, the job demands physical strength.

This is Mumbai’s Kalina, where a massive crowd of job seekers emerged as the Air India Airport Services Ltd announced walk-in interviews. The situation soon went out of control and the candidates were asked to leave their CVs and vacate the area.#Mumbai #AIAirportServices pic.twitter.com/vZoLDf40iz — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 16, 2024

Prathameshwar, a second-year BBA student from Buldhana district who traveled over 400 km for the interview, shared his plight. “I have come to apply for the post of handyman with a salary offer of ₹22,500,” he said. When asked if he would abandon his studies if hired, he replied, “What do we do? There is so much unemployment. I urge the government to create more job opportunities.”

Another candidate with a BA degree admitted he knew little about the job but needed employment. Similarly, an MCom graduate from Rajasthan’s Alwar traveled to Mumbai for the opportunity, despite the job’s basic education requirement. “I am also preparing for government job exams. Someone told me the salary here is good, so I came,” he explained.

This incident follows a viral video from Ankleshwar, Gujarat, where hundreds of job seekers crowded a walk-in interview, causing a railing to collapse under their weight. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

The Congress party has seized on these incidents to criticize the ruling BJP, accusing it of perpetuating unemployment. Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad highlighted the severity of the issue, stating that the desperation for jobs has reached a point where young people are willing to fight wars for foreign countries. “Whenever they hear of jobs, they gather in thousands, raising fears of stampedes,” she said.

Air India has yet to issue a response regarding the viral video of the Mumbai recruitment drive.

