Thursday, February 27, 2025
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • Mazaka Twitter Review: Hilarious First Half, Slow Second Half – Fans Call Rao Ramesh The Show-Stealer! But Does The Story Hold Up?

Mazaka Twitter Review: Hilarious First Half, Slow Second Half – Fans Call Rao Ramesh The Show-Stealer! But Does The Story Hold Up?

Sundeep Kishan & Rao Ramesh’s Mazaka receives mixed reviews. Fans praise the comedy & performances, but some find the plot inconsistent. Read audience reactions here.

Mazaka Twitter Review: Hilarious First Half, Slow Second Half – Fans Call Rao Ramesh The Show-Stealer! But Does The Story Hold Up?


Sundeep Kishan and Rao Ramesh’s latest Telugu film, Mazaka, has hit the screens and sparked a wave of reactions on social media. Released on Maha Shivratri, the family entertainer directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina is produced under the banners of Hasya Movies and Zee Studios.

While the film has divided audiences, the comedy and performances, especially Rao Ramesh’s role, have been widely appreciated.

Mazaka Twitter Reviews: Fans Praise Rao Ramesh, Mixed Reactions for Plot

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote,
“Blockbuster talk all over for #Mazaka! Audiences of all age groups enjoyed the fun ride.”

Twitter user reviews Mazaka.

However, reactions from general viewers were more varied.

One user criticized the film’s comedy approach, writing,
“You either create a world fitting for your characters or bring out-of-place comedy into a general world, like Dumb and Dumber. #Mazaka fails as it throws everything at the wall to see what sticks. Unfortunately, none hit the target.”

Mazaka's first reviews arrive on Twitter.

Another review highlighted the film’s strengths and weaknesses, stating,
“#Mazaka is an average entertainer. The first half focuses well on comedy but loses momentum in the second half, before picking up at the climax. The ‘Love Letter’ and interval sequences, along with Ajay’s phone call scene, are hilarious. Rao Ramesh excels, while Sundeep Kishan is also good.”

Praising the film’s humor and performances, a user rated the film 3/5, tweeting,
“Comedy entertainer #Mazaka! Hilarious first half, okay second half. Rao Ramesh’s character, comedy scenes, and dialogues worked well. Congratulations @sundeepkishan.”

Another fan called it a “Rao Ramesh one-man show,” highlighting his standout performance.

Mazaka: Plot Overview

Mazaka follows the unconventional love story of a father-son duo, Ramana (Rao Ramesh) and Krishna (Sundeep Kishan). Their lives take a turn when both fall in love—Ramana with Yashoda and Krishna with Meera.

However, complications arise when they discover that Meera is Yashoda’s niece. Facing family opposition, Ramana and Krishna must find a way to win their loved ones over and convince their families.

The film also stars Anshu Sagar, Ritu Varma, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

Technical Aspects

  • Music: Leon James
  • Cinematography: Nizar Shafi
  • Editing: Chota K Prasad

Hit or Miss?

Mazaka has drawn a mixed response, with many enjoying its comedy and performances, especially Rao Ramesh’s portrayal, while others felt the narrative lacked consistency.

With audience word-of-mouth playing a key role, it remains to be seen how Mazaka fares at the box office in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here's Why

