Prafull Billore, the visionary behind the MBA Chai Wala Group, recently announced his resignation in a lighthearted manner, dubbing himself “panauti” (unlucky) for Team India. His social media post suggested that the responsibility would now shift to IITian Baba, the viral Mahakumbh Sadhu, who gained attention for his incorrect prediction regarding India’s match against Pakistan.

In his farewell post, Billore humorously stated, “I have recently resigned from my job. It’s all yours now!! Ram ram, Jay Shri Ram.” He later followed up with a more formal note, congratulating the new figure taking over the spotlight. “Congratulations on your appointment as the new leader! I am thrilled to welcome you to this role and wish you success in your journey. Leading this organization has been an incredible experience, and I pass the baton with gratitude,” he wrote.

I have resigned recently from my job. Advertisement · Scroll to continue It’s All yours now !! Ram ram, Jay Shri Ram #IITianBaba #INDvsPAK #ViratKohli𓃵 #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/jAgky6BzOS — Prafull Billore (@pbillore141) February 23, 2025

Billore’s announcement coincided with India’s emphatic win over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy match, where Virat Kohli’s brilliant century sealed a dominant victory. As celebrations erupted nationwide, social media was abuzz with praise for the Indian team and Kohli, but another trending name was Abhay Singh, widely recognized as ‘IITian Baba.’ The aerospace engineer-turned-sadhu had previously predicted India’s defeat in a podcast before the match.

Congratulations on your appointment as the new leader, I am thrilled to welcome you to this role and wish you all the best for your tenure. As I pass the baton to you, I want to express my gratitude for the opportunity to have led this organization. It has been an incredible… https://t.co/PBkAR3CLXA — Prafull Billore (@pbillore141) February 23, 2025

During his appearance, IITian Baba had boldly declared, “This time, India won’t win. Tell Virat Kohli and the team to prove me wrong, but it won’t happen.” However, as India triumphed convincingly, his forecast backfired, sparking widespread trolling. Social media platforms were flooded with memes mocking his prediction, with many users questioning his credibility and urging podcasts to stop giving him a platform.

IITian Baba Apologizes After Failed Prediction

I want to publicly apologize and ask each one of you all to celebrate,it’s party time… Mujhe man hi man pata tha ki india jetega.😉#IITianBaba #INDvsPAK #ChampionsTrophy #ViratKohli #ViratKohli𓃵 #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/QHozGNzfmF — Abhay Singh (IIT BOMBAY) (@Abhay245456) February 23, 2025

Following the backlash, Abhay Singh issued a public apology. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he acknowledged his inaccurate forecast and shared images of Virat Kohli and the victorious Indian team. His message read, “I sincerely apologize to everyone. It’s time to celebrate—let’s enjoy the moment! Deep down, I knew India would win.”

The amusing turn of events has only added to the fervor surrounding India’s cricketing success, making Billore’s playful resignation and IITian Baba’s apology the talk of the town.