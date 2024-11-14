Melania Trump Likely To Skip Full-Time Stay At the White House In Second Term

Melania Trump is signaling a shift in her approach to the role of First Lady in her second term, including plans to buck tradition by not residing full-time at the White House.

Melania Trump is signaling a shift in her approach to the role of First Lady in her second term, including plans to buck tradition by not residing full-time at the White House. According to multiple sources, discussions are ongoing about how and where she will spend her time, but it is becoming clear that she will maintain a higher degree of autonomy in her public and personal life.

Skipping the Traditional White House Meeting with Jill Biden

One of the first signs of her independence came when Melania Trump opted to skip the traditional meeting with outgoing First Lady Jill Biden at the White House. This meeting, a customary gesture to mark the peaceful transition of power, was initially scheduled for Wednesday when President Joe Biden hosted President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Although the Bidens extended an invitation to Melania Trump, sources close to the incoming First Lady said that she had a prior scheduling conflict related to her book. The office of the incoming First Lady confirmed her absence, signaling that she will continue to set her own pace in the role. This move further illustrates her desire to redefine her position, especially in contrast to the more traditional expectations placed on First Ladies.

Emphasis on Personal Autonomy and Family Life

Unlike her first term, when she spent much of her time in the White House, Melania Trump is expected to divide her time between New York City and Palm Beach, Florida, over the next four years. Sources familiar with her plans suggest she will prioritize being close to her son, Barron, who is attending New York University. Trump, who was seen in the city recently with her son, has been clear about her preference to remain involved in Barron’s life as he navigates his college years.

In a recent interview, she emphasized that she is not yet an “empty nester,” adding that she respects Barron’s decision to study in New York. “I’m not anxious because this time is different. I have much more experience and much more knowledge. I was in the White House before. When you go in, you know exactly what to expect,” she told Fox News while promoting her memoir.

Redefining the First Lady Role

Melania Trump’s decision not to live at the White House full-time represents a significant departure from tradition. Kate Bennett, a former CNN White House correspondent and author of Free, Melania, remarked, “She has carte blanche – she can be as active in the East Wing or as inactive as she cares to be.” Melania’s ability to define her role on her own terms was evident during her first term, when she often kept a low profile, focusing on ceremonial duties rather than policy initiatives.

During her first tenure, Melania Trump launched the Be Best initiative, which aimed to address issues related to child well-being, the opioid crisis, and online behavior. While the program had a broad mandate, it lacked the follow-through of other first lady initiatives. Sources suggest that she may reinvigorate Be Best in her second term, possibly focusing on one or two issues, such as child welfare. However, as Kate Bennett pointed out, the initiative was often criticized for its lack of focus, and there are questions about whether it will be streamlined in a more coherent way this time around.

Maintaining a Low Public Profile

In the lead-up to her husband’s second term, Melania Trump largely stayed out of the public eye, unlike her more active role during Trump’s first campaign. In 2024, she made only a handful of public appearances, including attending his reelection announcement and his election night event in Florida. Sources familiar with her thinking said that her preference is to remain out of the spotlight, except for major events where her presence is needed. She has also been a constant advisor to Donald Trump, providing counsel behind the scenes.

Melania Trump’s decision to maintain a more private life fits with her overall approach to the role. She is not one to seek attention or publicity, and according to sources, there is no internal pushback from the Trump team regarding her absence from public events.

Reflecting on Her First Term

Melania Trump’s time in the White House was marked by a series of challenges and controversies. One of the most publicized moments was her 2018 trip to Texas, where she wore a jacket with the phrase “I really don’t care. Do U?”—a move that sparked significant backlash. Despite explanations from her aides that the jacket was not meant to send a political message, the incident remained a point of contention.

In her memoir, Trump addresses these and other moments from her first term. She has also spoken publicly about her views on issues such as abortion, expressing a stance that aligns with her conservative beliefs while maintaining a rare public break from her husband on the issue.

A First Lady in Transition

Since leaving the White House, Melania Trump has spent much of her time in Palm Beach and New York, avoiding the public spotlight while supporting her husband’s legal battles and presidential campaign. Unlike her predecessors, she has not used her platform to build a policy agenda or develop a more robust global presence. Instead, she has occasionally resurfaced for events, such as political fundraisers and social media promotions for products benefiting foster children.

While she has largely stayed out of the political fray, her role as First Lady remains influential, particularly as she offers her husband advice and counsel. As Kate Bennett observed, “She still has to walk the fine line any First Lady does.” Whether Melania Trump will be able to fully reshape the role or continue her more private, yet impactful, approach remains to be seen.

