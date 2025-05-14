Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Becomes Most Popular Male Star With $19M Social Media Impact

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala debut in 2025 and topped the male celebrity power rankings with a $19 million Media Impact Value, surpassing global stars like Rihanna and Zendaya.

The recently concluded Met Gala 2025 saw a dazzling lineup of global celebrities, but it was Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan who emerged as the most impactful male attendee at the event. In his debut appearance at the fashion extravaganza, Shah Rukh topped the Power Rankings for male celebrities, generating a staggering $19 million in Media Impact Value (MIV), according to Launchmetrics data reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Shah Rukh placed third overall, trailing only behind K-pop star Lisa ($21.3 million) and Thai actor Sarocha Chankimha, aka Freen ($19.5 million). His massive social media reach outperformed some of the world’s most prominent stars, including Zendaya ($14.3 million) and Rihanna ($13.5 million). Surprisingly, Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra failed to make it to the top 10 list this year.

Met Gala Debut in True ‘King Khan’ Style

Making his first appearance at the Met Gala at age 59, Shah Rukh Khan wore a custom black ensemble designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The outfit featured a Tasmanian superfine wool floor-length coat with monogrammed Japanese horn buttons, blending Indian design with global couture.

What truly stood out was the crystal-studded ‘K’ pendant around his neck a subtle nod to his nickname, “King Khan”.

Despite his global fame, Shah Rukh faced a moment of cultural disconnect when American hosts and media personnel failed to recognize him on the blue carpet. One host asked who he was, to which he simply replied, “I’m Shah Rukh.” It was Sabyasachi who stepped in and clarified his stature, saying: “He is probably the most famous man in the world.”

Fans React to the Global Oversight

Back home in India, fans had mixed reactions. Some took it in good humor, calling the moment “humbling,” while others criticized the lack of awareness among American journalists, especially at an event that celebrates global fashion and diversity.

On social media, supporters flooded platforms with clips and praise, solidifying Shah Rukh’s position not just as a film star, but a global cultural icon who made a massive impact with a single walk down the carpet.

As the Met Gala continues to evolve into a more international platform, Shah Rukh Khan’s debut and the conversation around his recognition may well be a pivotal moment for non-Western representation in global pop culture events.

