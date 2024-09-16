Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Monday, September 16, 2024
Live Tv

Monsoon Dampens Diesel Sales For Retailers In Early Sept

The drop is attributed to reduced industrial activity and mobility caused by monsoon rains.

Monsoon Dampens Diesel Sales For Retailers In Early Sept

Diesel sales by Indian state-owned retailers saw a decline in the first half of September compared to the previous month, according to preliminary data released on Monday. The drop is attributed to reduced industrial activity and mobility caused by monsoon rains.

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer and consumer, typically experiences a dip in fuel demand during the monsoon season, which spans four months starting in June. Flooding in several regions affects transportation and economic activities.

State retailers sold 2.72 million metric tons of diesel in the first half of September, marking a 4% decrease compared to August and a 12.3% drop from the same period last year. Diesel is primarily used in trucks and commercial vehicles.

Gasoline sales, which are mainly for passenger vehicles, remained steady at 1.23 million tons, but showed a 5.1% decline from the first half of September 2023.

In addition to limiting transportation, the monsoon also curbed demand in the agricultural sector, where farmers rely on gasoil-powered generators for irrigation. Diesel consumption is closely tied to industrial output in India, Asia’s third-largest economy.

Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, which account for around 90% of the country’s retail fuel outlets, sold 1.32 million tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in early September. This represents a 3.3% increase from August but a 2.9% decrease compared to last year.

Sales of aviation fuel stood at 303,600 tons, reflecting a 1.1% decline from the previous month.

 

 

 

 

 

Filed under

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd Diesel Sales LPG RETAILERS

Also Read

Jammu and Kashmir 2024 Assembly Polls: Election Overview And Key Dates

Jammu and Kashmir 2024 Assembly Polls: Election Overview And Key Dates

Finally Meeting Begins Between Doctors And Mamata Banerjee At Her Residence

Finally Meeting Begins Between Doctors And Mamata Banerjee At Her Residence

AAP To Announce New Delhi CM Tomorrow

AAP To Announce New Delhi CM Tomorrow

Ding Liren Names Gukesh As Favorite In Their Upcoming World Championship Clash

Ding Liren Names Gukesh As Favorite In Their Upcoming World Championship Clash

Exhibition: Reimagining India’s Architectural Identity in the Post-Independence Era

Exhibition: Reimagining India’s Architectural Identity in the Post-Independence Era

Entertainment

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief Over Country’s Rare Approval

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief

After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan And Aamir Khan, Is Suriya Playing The BADDIE In Dhoom 4?

After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan And Aamir Khan, Is Suriya Playing The BADDIE In Dhoom

IIFA Announces Exclusive MasterClass With Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra

IIFA Announces Exclusive MasterClass With Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra

Chiranjeevi And Son Ram Charan Donate Rs 50 Lakh Each For Telangana And Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief

Chiranjeevi And Son Ram Charan Donate Rs 50 Lakh Each For Telangana And Andhra Pradesh

Arijit Singh Breaks The Internet After He Performs With Ed Sheeran In London, Singer Calls It ‘Perfect Moment’

Arijit Singh Breaks The Internet After He Performs With Ed Sheeran In London, Singer Calls

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox