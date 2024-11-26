Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

More Fat For Breakfast? Study Explains Why It’s Essential For Women

A new study reveals that men and women should eat different breakfasts based on their metabolism. Women may benefit more from fat-rich meals in the morning.

More Fat For Breakfast? Study Explains Why It’s Essential For Women

A groundbreaking study by researchers at the University of Waterloo in Canada reveals that men and women should have different types of breakfasts to optimize their health. The study, which uses a mathematical model to analyze how each sex’s metabolism responds to different dietary choices, found that men benefit more from carbohydrate-rich breakfasts, while women’s metabolism thrives on fat-rich meals.

Understanding the Metabolic Differences

The research shows that men rely more on carbohydrates for energy, while women’s bodies metabolize fat—especially fatty acids—more efficiently. This metabolic difference can influence not only daily energy levels but also long-term health outcomes. For women, particularly those with higher estrogen levels, their ability to burn fat is heightened, which can be advantageous after meals or exercise.

MUST READ: Winter Joint Pain Alert: Causes, Warning Signs, And Preventive Care

During the study, it was also observed that women store more fat than men during the absorptive period (right after eating). However, they burn fat at a higher rate during the post-absorptive period, which is driven by their hormonal changes, especially during pregnancy and lactation. These shifts in metabolism suggest that women should consider incorporating more healthy fats, like those found in avocados, nuts, and olive oil, into their breakfast for maximum health benefits.

Tailored Breakfast Recommendations

The study advocates for personalized, sex-specific dietary recommendations. Women may benefit from fat-rich breakfasts to balance their unique metabolism, preventing complications like blood sugar imbalances (hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia). Meanwhile, men could focus on carb-rich meals to fuel their bodies in a way that complements their carbohydrate metabolism.

Understanding how our bodies react differently to food can transform our health habits. Women, in particular, can harness the power of fat-rich breakfasts to improve metabolic function, reduce the risk of metabolic diseases, and achieve better energy balance throughout the day.

ALSO READ: Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Filed under

breakfast for women fat metabolism Food health
Advertisement

Also Read

‘Fight Till Last Ball, Do Not Retreat’: Imran Khan In His Message To Pakistan From Adiala Jail

‘Fight Till Last Ball, Do Not Retreat’: Imran Khan In His Message To Pakistan From...

Mumbai: Senior Citizen Under ‘Digital Arrest’ Duped Of Rs 3.8 Crore In A Courier Scam

Mumbai: Senior Citizen Under ‘Digital Arrest’ Duped Of Rs 3.8 Crore In A Courier Scam

Black Friday Sale 2024: 10 Common Mistakes Shoppers Should Avoid

Black Friday Sale 2024: 10 Common Mistakes Shoppers Should Avoid

Assam Vlogger Maya Gogoi Found Dead In Bengaluru, Police Say Suspect Stabbed Her Multiple Times In Chest Before Killing Her

Assam Vlogger Maya Gogoi Found Dead In Bengaluru, Police Say Suspect Stabbed Her Multiple Times...

Arjun Kapoor Was Against Parineeti Chopra And ‘Doubted Her Seriousness’ In Ishaqzaade, Says, ‘Thought My Career Was Over’

Arjun Kapoor Was Against Parineeti Chopra And ‘Doubted Her Seriousness’ In Ishaqzaade, Says, ‘Thought My...

Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor Was Against Parineeti Chopra And ‘Doubted Her Seriousness’ In Ishaqzaade, Says, ‘Thought My Career Was Over’

Arjun Kapoor Was Against Parineeti Chopra And ‘Doubted Her Seriousness’ In Ishaqzaade, Says, ‘Thought My

Why Jason Kelce Rejected Eras Tour Offer From Taylor Swift

Why Jason Kelce Rejected Eras Tour Offer From Taylor Swift

Pushpa 2 Wraps Up Shoot: Report Reveals The Movie’s Length – Find Out How Long It Is!

Pushpa 2 Wraps Up Shoot: Report Reveals The Movie’s Length – Find Out How Long

Kristen Doute Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Fiancé Luke Broderick After Couple Opted For Opted For Intrauterine Insemination

Kristen Doute Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Fiancé Luke Broderick After Couple Opted For Opted

Akhil Akkineni Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee: Nagarjuna Expresses Joy Ahead Of Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding!

Akhil Akkineni Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee: Nagarjuna Expresses Joy Ahead Of Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox