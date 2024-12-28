Mother Cries For Help As 3-Year-Old Daughter Trapped In Borewell For Over Five Days In Rajasthan

Three-year-old Chetna remains trapped 150 feet deep in a borewell in Kotputli, Rajasthan, as rescue operations enter their sixth day. Despite the emotional pleas of her mother, authorities face criticism for delayed efforts. The community anxiously awaits her rescue as the team works on an 8-foot horizontal tunnel to save her.

The emotional distress of the mother of 3-year-old Chetna, who fell into a borewell on Monday afternoon in Kotputli, Rajasthan, is mounting as rescue efforts continue. Dhole Devi, Chetna’s mother, has made tearful pleas to the authorities to bring her daughter to safety. On Saturday, she was seen pleading in despair, “For God’s sake, take my daughter out,” as her anguish grew with each passing hour.

Chetna’s uncle, Shubhram, voiced his frustration over the lack of response from officials, saying, “If you ask too many questions, they say, ‘The Collector ma’am will inform you; she’s currently resting.’” He added that, despite the ongoing rescue operation, the District Collector had not visited the family, further adding to their distress.

Chetna remains trapped at a depth of 150 feet, and her family, along with the local community, anxiously await her rescue. The rescue operation, which began on December 23, has entered its sixth day. As of Saturday morning, the welding of the casing pipe has been completed, and the next phase of the operation involves digging an 8-foot horizontal tunnel at a 90-degree angle to free Chetna.

As part of the efforts, rescue teams have sent down fans, lights, oxygen, and cutter machines into the borewell to aid the operation. However, the rescue operation has faced some criticism from locals, with many suggesting that a more simultaneous execution of Plan B alongside Plan A could have helped expedite the process and reduced the prolonged wait.

Despite the challenges and delays, rescue teams remain committed to bringing Chetna out safely. While the ordeal continues, hopes are high for a positive outcome, and the community continues to rally behind the family during this emotional time.

ALSO READ: Snowstorm Chaos: Mahindra Thar Skids Near Atal Tunnel, Driver Escapes Unscathed