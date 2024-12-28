Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Mother Cries For Help As 3-Year-Old Daughter Trapped In Borewell For Over Five Days In Rajasthan

Three-year-old Chetna remains trapped 150 feet deep in a borewell in Kotputli, Rajasthan, as rescue operations enter their sixth day. Despite the emotional pleas of her mother, authorities face criticism for delayed efforts. The community anxiously awaits her rescue as the team works on an 8-foot horizontal tunnel to save her.

Mother Cries For Help As 3-Year-Old Daughter Trapped In Borewell For Over Five Days In Rajasthan

The emotional distress of the mother of 3-year-old Chetna, who fell into a borewell on Monday afternoon in Kotputli, Rajasthan, is mounting as rescue efforts continue. Dhole Devi, Chetna’s mother, has made tearful pleas to the authorities to bring her daughter to safety. On Saturday, she was seen pleading in despair, “For God’s sake, take my daughter out,” as her anguish grew with each passing hour.

Chetna’s uncle, Shubhram, voiced his frustration over the lack of response from officials, saying, “If you ask too many questions, they say, ‘The Collector ma’am will inform you; she’s currently resting.’” He added that, despite the ongoing rescue operation, the District Collector had not visited the family, further adding to their distress.

Chetna remains trapped at a depth of 150 feet, and her family, along with the local community, anxiously await her rescue. The rescue operation, which began on December 23, has entered its sixth day. As of Saturday morning, the welding of the casing pipe has been completed, and the next phase of the operation involves digging an 8-foot horizontal tunnel at a 90-degree angle to free Chetna.

As part of the efforts, rescue teams have sent down fans, lights, oxygen, and cutter machines into the borewell to aid the operation. However, the rescue operation has faced some criticism from locals, with many suggesting that a more simultaneous execution of Plan B alongside Plan A could have helped expedite the process and reduced the prolonged wait.

Despite the challenges and delays, rescue teams remain committed to bringing Chetna out safely. While the ordeal continues, hopes are high for a positive outcome, and the community continues to rally behind the family during this emotional time.

ALSO READ: Snowstorm Chaos: Mahindra Thar Skids Near Atal Tunnel, Driver Escapes Unscathed

Filed under

borewell accident Chetna Kotputli Rajasthan rescue operation

Advertisement

Also Read

Police Arrests 50 In Connection With Violence In UP’s Sambhal

Police Arrests 50 In Connection With Violence In UP’s Sambhal

VIDEO: Israel Deploys US THAAD System To Intercept Missile from Yemen, American Soldier Says, ‘Waiting For 18 Years’

VIDEO: Israel Deploys US THAAD System To Intercept Missile from Yemen, American Soldier Says, ‘Waiting...

Watch: Woman Hugs And Kisses Lion; Video Goes Viral

Watch: Woman Hugs And Kisses Lion; Video Goes Viral

BPR: India Conducted The First Elections In Jammu & Kashmir Post Aborgation Of Article 370

BPR: India Conducted The First Elections In Jammu & Kashmir Post Aborgation Of Article 370

Dial 1-800-242-8478 To Speak With An AI: Here’s What You Need To Know

Dial 1-800-242-8478 To Speak With An AI: Here’s What You Need To Know

Entertainment

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To Retire

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But This Is What Stopping Him

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Squid Game: Who All Die A Terrible Death In Season 2? Everything Revealed

Squid Game: Who All Die A Terrible Death In Season 2? Everything Revealed

Love That Ends With Confusion, Justice Unserved To ‘Green Flag Rishi’ From: Mismatched Season 3

Love That Ends With Confusion, Justice Unserved To ‘Green Flag Rishi’ From: Mismatched Season 3

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox