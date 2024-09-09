Mpox In India: Centre Issues Safety Advisory To States, UTs

The Centre on Monday released an advisory to all states and union territories regarding the global mpox outbreak, providing guidelines to help prevent the virus from spreading within India.

The Union government has instructed states and UTs to screen and test all suspected cases of mpox in the community. Additionally, they are to establish isolation units in hospitals for both suspected and confirmed patients.

Evaluate public health readiness: Union Health Secretary to states, UT’s

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra communicated in a letter to all states and UT administrations that they should take all necessary precautions to prevent unnecessary panic among the public. He highlighted that, so far, no new cases of mpox have been reported in India during the current outbreak, and none of the samples from suspected cases have tested positive. Chandra emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant and assured that the Centre is actively monitoring the situation.

Chandra also urged states and UTs to evaluate their public health readiness, especially at health facilities. This includes identifying isolation facilities in hospitals and ensuring that the necessary logistics and trained personnel are available.

Raise awareness about mpox

In his letter, Chandra instructed state and UT administrations to raise awareness about mpox, including its transmission and preventative measures, and to ensure timely reporting of cases.

The Health Ministry reported on Sunday that a man recently returned from a country with active mpox transmission has been identified as a suspected case. His samples have been collected for testing, and he is currently isolated at a designated hospital. The Ministry assured that there is no cause for alarm.

Chandra also noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the current mpox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on August 14.

Mpox spread in Africa

Recent reports indicate a rise in mpox cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo over the past six months. The disease has also been spreading to new East African countries, including Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda.

