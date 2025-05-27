Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Mumbai Airport Receives Another Bomb Threat, Security Heightened But Nothing Found

Mumbai Police activated bomb squads after a threat call to blow up Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. This marks the second such threat in a week.

Mumbai Airport Receives Another Bomb Threat, Security Heightened But Nothing Found


Panic struck Mumbai once again after a threat call on Tuesday warned of a bomb explosion at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, prompting an immediate security response from city authorities. The Mumbai Police confirmed that a case has been registered against an unidentified caller, and investigations are underway.

Upon receiving the threat, emergency protocols were activated, and bomb detection and disposal squads swiftly moved into action. Teams from other intelligence and law enforcement agencies also joined in scanning the airport premises. After hours of thorough inspection, no suspicious object or explosive material was found.

This incident comes just days after a similar bomb threat was issued on May 17, when an email was sent to the police warning of explosions at both the Mumbai Airport and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel the iconic heritage property that was one of the targets during the 26/11 terror attacks. That email bizarrely claimed the warning was in response to the hanging of Afzal Guru, the convicted mastermind of the 2001 Parliament attack, which the sender deemed “unjust.”

As with the current threat, nothing harmful was discovered during security checks at both the airport and the hotel on May 17.

Additionally, earlier this month, the Maharashtra Secretariat’s disaster control room also received a similar threat via email, warning of a bomb blast.

No Immediate Danger, But Rising Concern

Though each incident has ended without tragedy, the frequency and nature of the threats have raised serious security concerns across Mumbai, especially concerning critical infrastructure and high-value targets.

Police are treating the threats seriously, but also investigating the possibility of hoax calls or attempts to create public panic. “These threats cannot be ignored even if they turn out to be false alarms,” a senior police officer said.

Security has since been stepped up across all major transport hubs and iconic locations in Mumbai. Authorities have urged citizens to remain alert but not panic, and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

With multiple threats targeting high-profile locations in Mumbai in just a few weeks, law enforcement is on high alert. While none of the threats have materialized into real danger, the psychological impact and risk of disruption are significant. Authorities are continuing their probe and working to trace the origin of the threats to ensure public safety and prevent future scares.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mumbai Mumbai airport bomb threat

