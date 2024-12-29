Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Mysterious Water Flow In Jaisalmer Forces Evacuations As Tubewell Digging In Taragarh Village

A sudden and strong water surge occurred during a tubewell drilling in Taragarh village, Jaisalmer, leaving fields submerged. Authorities have evacuated nearby residents as water pressure increases, with experts linking the area to the ancient Saraswati River.

Mysterious Water Flow In Jaisalmer Forces Evacuations As Tubewell Digging In Taragarh Village

Jaisalmer, known for its vast sand dunes and scorching summer temperatures, has been struck by an unusual and baffling incident. While digging a tubewell in Taragarh village, located in the Mohangarh police station area, a powerful and unexpected stream of water began gushing from the ground. The situation quickly turned dangerous, with the surrounding fields being submerged by the rising water. The digging machinery, including a truck, was overwhelmed by the sudden surge, getting stuck and engulfed by the water.

As the water pressure surged, the situation escalated rapidly, leading to panic in the village. Local authorities were alerted, and soon, police and administrative officials were on the scene. The Deputy Tehsildar and Executive Magistrate issued urgent safety instructions, advising residents in nearby houses to move to safer locations immediately. Furthermore, the general public was prohibited from entering within a 500-meter radius of the incident site, as the situation remained unpredictable and dangerous.

What makes this incident even more intriguing is its location. The tubewell was being dug in an area known to be part of the ancient Saraswati River. Groundwater scientist Narayan Das has referred to this unusual event as an “avalanche condition” in geology, describing it as a rare occurrence. According to Das, this phenomenon is not typical and could continue for several days. He cautioned people against visiting the area until the situation normalizes, emphasizing the need for safety in the face of these unusual natural events.

This incident has sparked discussions about the possible re-emergence of the Saraswati River, which was once a significant water source in ancient India but is now considered extinct. The connection between the water surge and the Saraswati River has added a layer of mystery and intrigue to the already alarming situation.

ALSO READ: Acharya Kishore Kunal, Former IPS Officer And Spiritual Leader, Passes Away At 74

Filed under

Jaisalmer Taragarh village tubewell digging water surge

Advertisement

Also Read

South Korea Plane Crash: 181 on Board, Bird Strike and Bad Weather Suspected as Causes

South Korea Plane Crash: 181 on Board, Bird Strike and Bad Weather Suspected as Causes

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Netanyahu Faces Prostate Surgery Amidst Managing Multiple Crises

Netanyahu Faces Prostate Surgery Amidst Managing Multiple Crises

Viral Video: Pakistan Wedding Takes Extravagance to New Heights with Plane Dropping Cash | Watch

Viral Video: Pakistan Wedding Takes Extravagance to New Heights with Plane Dropping Cash | Watch

Maharashtrian Man Reveals Getting Married To Cousin, Internet Reacts, ‘Ae Vedya’

Maharashtrian Man Reveals Getting Married To Cousin, Internet Reacts, ‘Ae Vedya’

Entertainment

Actress Seema G. Nayar Pays Tribute To Late Actor Dileep Shankar

Actress Seema G. Nayar Pays Tribute To Late Actor Dileep Shankar

Is Lee Byung-Hun The Richest Squid Game 2 Cast Member? 54-Year-Old Actor Has A Whopping Net Worth Of $20 Million

Is Lee Byung-Hun The Richest Squid Game 2 Cast Member? 54-Year-Old Actor Has A Whopping

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking ‘Petty Revenge’

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking

Did Jennifer Lopez Party With Kevin Costner To Make Ben Affleck Insecure? Actor Always Hated Her Obsession With Yellowstone

Did Jennifer Lopez Party With Kevin Costner To Make Ben Affleck Insecure? Actor Always Hated

Mika Singh Reveals Shocking Experience Of Working With Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, ‘Created Lot Of Drama’

Mika Singh Reveals Shocking Experience Of Working With Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, ‘Created

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox