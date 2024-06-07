NEET Result Scam: How 44 Students Scored AIR 1 With Incorrect Answers?

In the 2024 NEET-UG results announced by the NTA on Tuesday, 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720/720. Remarkably, 44 of these toppers reached the pinnacle due to a surprising twist: they answered a basic physics question incorrectly and were awarded “grace marks” as a result.

The irony stems from an incorrect reference in their outdated Class 12 NCERT science textbook. Traditionally, there have been no more than three toppers each year in NEET-UG, the gateway to all MBBS programs in India. The previous high was three in 2021, with just one or two toppers in other recent years.

However, this year, a multiple-choice physics question on atoms became a significant factor. The question presented two statements about atoms and asked candidates to choose the most appropriate answer from four options. The correct answer, according to the provisional answer key, was that the first statement was correct and the second was incorrect. However, over 10,000 candidates challenged this, citing an outdated NCERT textbook that inaccurately stated all atoms are stable.

ALSO READ: Modi’s Ambitious “400 Paar” Happened Only Once In History, Know When

Given that NCERT textbooks are recommended for NEET preparation, the NTA decided to grant credit to those who selected the third option, which stated both statements were correct. This decision boosted 44 candidates’ scores from 715 to a perfect 720, contributing to the unprecedented number of toppers.

An NTA official explained that while students often rely on older textbooks, the agency could not mandate the purchase of new editions for everyone. The NTA plans to establish protocols to handle similar situations in the future and will notify NCERT about the discrepancy.

Despite the record number of toppers, not all 67 students will gain admission to AIIMS. The NTA will apply a tie-breaker policy to determine each student’s actual position on the merit list.

In addition to the textbook error, other factors contributing to the high number of toppers included an easier exam and a significant increase in registrations, with a record 23.81 lakh students registering for NEET-UG this year, up from 20.87 lakh last year. Among the 67 perfect scorers, the majority are from Rajasthan (11), followed by Tamil Nadu (8), Maharashtra (7), and four each from Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

Alakh Pandey (PhysicsWallah) shares a video on the same:

Show Full Article