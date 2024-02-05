Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates New Headquarters of the National Dental Commission

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya took a significant step towards advancing dental healthcare by inaugurating the new headquarters of the National Dental Commission (NDC) on Monday. He also virtually laid the foundation stones for three Nursing Colleges in Andhra Pradesh and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

In addition to these initiatives, Dr. Mandaviya presided over the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Dental Council of India and Quality Council of India for the assessment and rating of undergraduate dental colleges. He also launched the National Dental Register under the National Health Digital Mission. The event was attended virtually by Dr. Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura, and Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, as mentioned in a press release from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Dr. Mandaviya emphasized that the establishment of the Dental Commission marks a new era in dental education and administration. He highlighted the government’s efforts through the Dental Commission Act to make dental education more practical, affordable, and transparent, with the aim of providing patients with accessible and quality treatment.

Stressing the importance of creating awareness about oral hygiene, Dr. Mandaviya expressed the need to tap into the vast opportunities in this domain for the benefit of the nation. He praised the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging the proactive approach to health that has brought about significant positive changes, enhancing the accessibility and availability of healthcare services for all.