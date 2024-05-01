NewsX Exclusive: EAM Jaishankar Spells out Modi's World View

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar spoke exclusively to the Editor-In-Chief of NewsX, Rishabh Gulati. He highlighted how India’s positive perception in the global stage has augmented over the last ten years.

India’s foreign policy under the Modi government has witnessed some shining moments. A key diplomatic milestone was the successful adoption of the Delhi Declaration during the G20 Summit, amid simmering tensions over the Russia-Ukraine war.

Addressing this, Dr. Jaishankar said, “It’s often in my interest not to make binary choices. We have the ability to have good relations with Russia and the U.S.”

He further spoke about the Modi government’s conscious decision to not pick sides in conflicts raging across the world, and India’s endeavour to create consensus among global leaders.

Dr. Jaishankar emphasised upon PM Modi’s approach with regards to this, stating, ‘The Prime Minister has a vision for the world like he does for India. He has practical policies for India and he has practical ideas for the world. Just because you are practical doesn’t mean you don’t have ideals.”

The External Affairs Minister also spoke about carrying PM Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ mantra beyond borders. He emphasised upon India extending a helping hand to the world in providing COVID-19 vaccines, the flow of credit to cash-strapped Sri Lanka, and the recent anti-piracy operations in the Arabian Sea.

Dr. Jaishankar stressed, “India is not interested in impacting headlines but the outcomes in this ‘Never Been Done Before’ era.”